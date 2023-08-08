Lepasa justifies return to Pirates with brace in big win against Royal

Pirates took the lead in the 15th minute when Royal skipper Samuel Manganyi fouled Maswanganyi inside the area after one of the slick moves Pirates towards the visitors' goal. Lepasa slotted his opening goal from the spot before completing his brace with a spectacular overhead kick in the 35th minute, stretching Bucs' lead to 3-0.

In-between his brace, Saleng opened his account for the season curling in a shot to finish another scintillating move the home side conjured against a team that provided them little challenge.

Royal coach John Maduka, obviously furious with his team's display, pulled out four players, including former Pirates stars Thabo Matlaba and Menzi Masuku in the 40th minute. One of those players introduced, Siphiwe Cele, took only four minutes to reduce the score to 3-1 when Bucs lowered their guard towards the end of the first half.

Mxolisi Macuphu, a former Pirates striker, gave the game a semblance of being close when it was actually not. He took advantage of Bucs' sloppy defending to reduce the score to 3-2 two minutes from time.

Bandile Shandu completed Royal's rout in the third minute of added time when Pirates appeared to have been shaken by Macuphu's goal, which came out of nowhere.

The win is a huge boost for Pirates ahead of their tough MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Sekhukhune United here on Saturday.

Maduka and his team will have 10 days to recharge their batteries before they host Stellenbosch FC on August 18, when they will be looking to register their first full spoils after drawing 0-0 against AmaZulu in their opening fixture.