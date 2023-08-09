Brandon Peterson howler gifts Sundowns win over Chiefs

Two howlers by Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson and new signing Edson Castillo helped Mamelodi Sundowns edge the Soweto giants 2-1 in their DStv Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa (21st minute) and Neo Maema (90th) scored in each half for Sundowns as they continue their strong start towards an attempt to win the league title for a record-extending seventh time in a row.

Ashley du Preez (84th) had found the equaliser before Peterson’s schoolboy mistake gave Rulani Mokwena his second win against Chiefs since he became a solo head coach of Sundowns.

Chiefs have only managed a point in their opening two matches, from their draw against Chippa United in Durban on Sunday.

While it’s still early into the season, this result will pile more pressure on new Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki and some of the new playing personnel.