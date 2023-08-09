Women’s World Cup final eight wide open amid changing of the guard

Few could have predicted the eight teams still standing when the Women's World Cup kicked off three weeks — and more surprisingly, the teams who are gone.

In the most wide open World Cup in history, Colombia and France were the last two teams to clinch quarterfinal berths Tuesday, joining Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Australia and England to close the curtain on a breathtaking first two rounds full of delicious twists and turns.

When the tournament was expanded to 32 teams, there was apprehension around whether lower-ranked sides could compete at this level. But the exact opposite happened. Concerns about blowouts were blown out of the water in a changing of the guard.

Japan are the only previous World Cup champions remaining, having climbed the winners' podium in 2011.

Gone are four-time champions the US, who were gunning to become the first team to win three in a row but were sent spinning out before the semifinals for the first time in history.

Also gone: twice champions Germany, 1995 winners Norway, Olympic champions Canada, and Brazil, who had not been ousted in the group stage since 1995.

“Nothing is easy in this tournament,” coach Sarina Wiegman said after England survived a last-16 scare from Nigeria before winning in a shoot-out.