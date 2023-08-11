Sweden hold off Japan fightback to reach Women's World Cup semis

“It's wonderful, obviously,” Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson told Swedish radio.
Image: REUTERS/David Rowland
Sweden held off a late Japan fightback to reach the semifinals of the Fifa Women's World Cup for the fifth time with a 2-1 win at Eden Park on Friday, leaving the tournament without a former winner in the last four.
Five days after ousting four-time champions the US in the last 16, the Swedes dominated the 2011 title winners for most of the evening to set up a semifinal against Spain at the same stadium on Tuesday.
Defender Amanda Ilestedt gave Sweden the lead with her fourth goal of the tournament in the 32nd minute with Filippa Angeldal adding the second from the penalty spot just after the break.
Japan never gave up the fight but Riko Ueki missed a 76th-minute penalty and her fellow substitute Honoka Hayashi's goal 11 minutes later proved too little, too late as Sweden held firm under immense stoppage-time pressure to progress.
Yamashita was quickly in action again at the start of the second half to tip away a Johanna Kaneryd shot, but Fuka Nagano handled the ball from the ensuing corner and Angeldal made no mistake from the penalty spot.
Japan looked a pale imitation of the side that romped home in the quarterfinals and got their first attempt on goal in the 63rd minute.
They stuck to their task, however, and had a chance to cut the deficit when Ueki was bowled over in the penalty box by Madelen Janogy in the 75th minute.
The striker took the spot kick herself, but was only able to clang the ball against the woodwork with her follow-up header going well over the bar.
Teenager Aoba Fujino smacked a free kick against the bar with little more than three minutes on the clock and Hayashi lashed the ball into the net from Japan's next attacking move to set up a frenetic final 13 minutes but the Swedes held on.
Reuters
