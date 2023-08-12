Soccer

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis doesn’t know why some players snubbed the media on their return to SA

12 August 2023 - 14:40 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis during the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup at the OR Tambo International Airport.
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis during the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup at the OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has no idea why some of the national team players snubbed local media on their return home after a historic Fifa Women’s World Cup. 

Banyana arrived in South Africa in separate batches over three days from Tuesday after their second World Cup appearance in Australia and New Zealand. 

Banyana made history at the tournament where they reached the last 16, becoming the first senior national side from the country to reach a World Cup knockout stage, leading to huge celebration here at home. 

However, there was massive disappointment when most of the players refused to speak to the media on their arrival. 

Only Hildah Magaia and veteran Noko Matlou entertained media requests for interviews when they landed at OR Tambo Airport International on Tuesday. 

Star player Thembi Kgatlane, who was part of the first batch to arrive, gave the media a cold shoulder.

Ellis and her technical team were the last ones to arrive on Friday and the coach addressed the media after she landed at OR Tambo.

“I don’t know the reasons why and I can’t answer because I don’t know why interviews were not done,” Ellis said. 

“The media plays an important role of course in profiling, players and important role in coverage (of women’s football) but I don’t know the reason why they were not done. So, I can’t give you an answer on that.” 

Before the players left for the World Cup, they were at loggerheads with Safa, boycotting a friendly clash against Botswana as they fought to have their bonuses confirmed. 

Agreement was reached between the parties, thanks to monetary donations by the Motsepe Foundation and National Lottery Commission. 

Ellis, who thanked all her back room staff for the support, emphasised the need for the country to professionalise the women’s game to boost South Africa’s chances in future tournaments.

MORE:

Banyana and Bafana receiving same kind of benefits, Safa vice-president Linda Zwane insists

The South African Football Association was saying all the right things at OR Tambo International Airport when welcoming some members of Banyana ...
Sport
2 days ago

PSL clubs hold key to professionalising women’s football: Fran Hilton-Smith

Former South African Football Association director of women's football Fran Hilton-Smith says the best way to fast-track professionalisation of and ...
Sport
4 days ago

Australia edge France in penalty drama to reach Women's World Cup semis

Co-hosts Australia beat France 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shootout to reach the last four of the Women's World Cup for the first time after their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana to play Ivory Coast, DR Congo in preparation for Afcon finals

Bafana Bafana will play four friendly matches including tough clashes against Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of Congo in their preparation for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bayern sign England striker Kane from Tottenham on four-year deal

England captain Harry Kane has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal, the German ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. France flyhalf Ntamack to have scan on knee as World Cup looms Rugby
  2. Riveiro makes plea to Orlando Pirates supporters on red-hot Zakhele Lepasa Soccer
  3. Lyle Foster ‘grateful’ after impressive EPL debut against Man City Soccer
  4. IN PICS | Rousing send-off for Springboks as they depart for Rugby World Cup Rugby
  5. Themba Zwane is a ‘space navigator’: Mokwena after Sundowns’ win over Birds Soccer

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later