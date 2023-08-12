Soccer

Sundowns eliminate 10-man Swallows from MTN8 at Lucas Moripe Stadium

12 August 2023 - 17:35 By SAZI HADEBE At Lucas Moripe Stadium
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns player Teboho Mokoena (right) and Keenan Pillips of Moroka Swallows during the MTN8, Quarterfinal match at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on August 12, 2023.
Mamelodi Sundowns player Teboho Mokoena (right) and Keenan Pillips of Moroka Swallows during the MTN8, Quarterfinal match at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on August 12, 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

There was nothing adventurous, wafa wafa or do-or-die about this match.

If anything, it was an unwatchable and scrappy affair, especially in the first half, where the hosts only managed their first shot on target on the stroke of halftime as they marched on to claim a 1-0 win at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville

Luckily for a few home fans who bothered to attend, things slightly changed for the better after they took the lead early after the restart.

That the delay in seeing the only goal of the match occurred despite Moroka Swallows playing the better part of the first half with 10 men after the early ejection of Andile Jali shows how awkward this game was.

Jali, a former Sundowns midfielder who joined Swallows alongside former Sundowns assistant coach Steve Komphela during the off-season, was judged by referee Cedric Muvhali to have posed grave danger to Teboho Mokoena's leg when they clashed in the middle of the park in the 7th minute.

Sundowns had 72% of the ball in the first half, but it came to nothing when one looks at how Rulani Mokwena's side wasted opportunity after opportunity.

Marcelo Allende, Mokoena, Neo Maema, Themba Zwane and Aubrey Modiba lacked their usual accuracy and sharpness in feeding strikers Thapelo Maseko and Lucas Ribeiro Costa.

He knows us very well, but football is played on the pitch, Mokwena on Sundowns' first tie against Komphela

Rulani Mokwena is expecting "a difficult match" against a Moroka Swallows side coached by his former assistant at Mamelodi Sundowns, Steve Komphela.
Sport
2 days ago

Swallows, on the other hand, relied on the counter after losing Jali and the result of that was the visitors having no shot on target in the first 45 minutes as all they were concerned about was stopping Sundowns from opening the score.

Swallows, however, didn’t have to do much defending as Sundowns players often ruined their chances without anyone challenging them.

The game turned for the better in the second stanza as Sundowns started to play with more precision and direction. Zwane was the beneficiary of Sundowns' slick attack, this time fed by Costa to open the scoring just three minutes into the second stanza.

Maseko was also unlucky to see his low shot missing the Swallows net by a few inches as Sundowns continued to push for more goals after gaining the lead.

Immediately after that attempt Maseko was stretchered off the field injuredforcing Mokwena to bring on Lesiba Nkua former Marumo Gallants player. Maseko's exit coincided with Sundowns taking their foot off the pedal.

There was just one team that attacked in this match. Swallows had no capacity nor idea on how to break away from their own half. Stats showed that Swallows only had one shot on target from three attempts the entire match.

That this happened in a cup tie is quite horrific for Komphela’s side which is yet to win a match in three attempts this season.

Seeing that Swallows posed no threat, Mokwena gave central defender Bathusi Aubaas a licence to join the attack when they had the ball. But in the end Sundowns failed to capitalise on their chances despite dominating in both halves.

Sundowns had 16 attempts and had only seven on target. That they scored only one goal will give Mokwena sleepless nights as he tries to figure out how they can turn their advantage into scoring more goals.

But having won all three of their matches in the 2023-2024 campaign Mokwena will sleep better than Komphela seeing his side is in the semifinals of this competition.

READ MORE

'I owe you an apology': Orlando Pirates fans say sorry to Thebe Magugu

The award-winning designer watched the fans eat humble pie this week for their initial response to the Adidas kit he designed.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Jose Riveiro would love to see more fans at Orlando Stadium

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro would love to see more supporters attend the club's home games at Orlando Stadium.
Sport
4 days ago

Bafana to play Ivory Coast, DR Congo in preparation for Afcon finals

Bafana Bafana will play four friendly matches including tough clashes against Ivory Coast and Democratic Republic of Congo in their preparation for ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. France flyhalf Ntamack to have scan on knee as World Cup looms Rugby
  2. Riveiro makes plea to Orlando Pirates supporters on red-hot Zakhele Lepasa Soccer
  3. Lyle Foster ‘grateful’ after impressive EPL debut against Man City Soccer
  4. IN PICS | Rousing send-off for Springboks as they depart for Rugby World Cup Rugby
  5. Themba Zwane is a ‘space navigator’: Mokwena after Sundowns’ win over Birds Soccer

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later