Goalkeepers steal the show at Women’s World Cup

Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold surely won a legion of fans with her steely-eyed heroics in Saturday's quarterfinal penalty shoot-out victory at the Women's World Cup.

Once the target of criticism in the women's game, goalkeepers have been show-stoppers Down Under with umpteen theatrical game-salvaging saves.

Arnold — known affectionately as "Macca” — saved three spot-kicks against France on Saturday, despite pinging her own penalty kick off the post.

Calling it the "craziest game” she had ever played in, the 29-year-old West Ham keeper had to stop Kenza Dali's spot-kick twice after the referee whistled Arnold had moved off her line.

"For 'Macca', missing that penalty and then staying in the game and being that player that wins the game for us, it's unheard of,” raved Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson. "I mean, that mental strength of hers.”