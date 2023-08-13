Mokwena warned those expecting him to play Zwane all the time might be disappointed. The coach explained there's no malice when decided to bench or substitute Zwane.
Themba Zwane is a ‘space navigator’: Mokwena after Sundowns’ win over Birds
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Rulani Mokwena has shone the spotlight on his Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane after he scored the only goal that took Sundowns to the semifinals of the MTN8 in their 1-0 quarterfinal win against Moroka Swallows on Saturday.
The single-goal scoreline at Lucas Moripe Stadium did not reflect how the Brazilians dominated the game playing against a side coached by their former assistant coach Steve Komphela.
Swallows lost Andile Jali through a red card early in the match but Sundowns still struggled to wrap up the game despite their dominance.
Zwane got Downs' winner in the 48th minute, finishing after getting a defence-splitting pass from Brazilian striker Lucas Riberio Costa.
The Bafana Bafana star had been involved in Sundowns coming close many times but Mokwena's team just couldn't take their chances.
"'Mshishi' [Zwane] is so intelligent,” Mokwena said of his influence, extending beyond just the winner.
“I've said it so many times, we're going to struggle to find another Themba Zwane because it's a prototype — he's a space navigator.
“Think of Waze [the navigation app]. Waze says go left, go right but [planning] even a few kilometres ahead of you. The destination is very clear but it's finding detours and finding settings where there are roadblocks.
“So, what you're saying is he's [Zwane] sensing where the opposition is, his teammates, sensing the strengths and weakness of the people he's playing against and navigating the space to find the best possible route to achieving the end product, to find a goal.
“He goes to Bafana and you see the same thing. If he plays with Zakhele Lepasa or Lyle Foster, he's still the same Themba ... with ability to help the team create possibilities offensively.
“Only intelligent footballers can do that. Mshishi has got a [football] brain that is second to none.”
Mokwena warned those expecting him to play Zwane all the time might be disappointed. The coach explained there's no malice when decided to bench or substitute Zwane.
“People say, 'But he's always taking Themba Zwane off'. Themba Zwane is 34. There are not many players who are 34 who are playing 90 minutes.
“How do they play 90 minutes every three or four days? It doesn't even happen in Europe.
“So people expect me to play Mshishi every three, four days. What's going to happen when if because of wear and tear I don't have Mshishi? I've got to be very careful.
“When Gavin Hunt does it to Bradley Grobler nobody says anything. But if Rulani does it to Themba, Rulani has an agenda. Agenda how when he's the captain of the team? How is that possible?
“Sometimes we forget some of the things and try to decorate things and find things that don't exist merely because it's Rulani. We forget Rulani is also human, he's got emotions and he feels the pain of being unduly criticised.
“But it comes with the territory and I have made peace with it.”
Sundowns host Lamontville Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe in their next DStv Premiership match on Tuesday (5pm).
