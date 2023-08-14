“There’s two things in life: area of concern and area of change,” was Komphela’s reaction, asked about Jali’s red card.
“If you can change something, change it. But if you can’t change it you're just concerned and you move on. It happens in football and nobody knew that this could happen.
“So whether you get disappointed or not, am I going to drown myself in a disappointment bucket or I move on? I just have to move on. These things happen, but it happened early.
“All I said was, ‘OK Steve, now that you’re one man down then it’s the responsibility of the team to play with one man down’. We had not even gone to a stage at training where we train with one, two or three players down.
“You have to do that as a coach because if you don't train for it and it happens in a match you’re going to have problems. We had to learn to play with one man down. First half perfect, second half a mistake [that led to Themba Zwane’s 48th-minute winner].”
Swallows travel to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to face a wounded Sekhukhune United in the league on Wednesday (7.30pm). Sekhukhune were thumped 5-0 by Orlando Pirates their MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Swallows are ‘60% there’: Komphela after cup exit against Sundowns
Steve Komphela says he is satisfied with the progress he is making as head coach of Moroka Swallows despite the club bombing out of the MTN8 quarterfinals with a 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.
Komphela has been in charge for three matches and only has a point in the DStv Premiership to show for his efforts from the Birds’ 1-1 draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows in their opening match. They lost their other league game 1-0 against Cape Town City ahead of the cup defeat to Sundowns.
“It’s not far off,” was Komphela’s reaction when asked how far his team, which only had one shot on target in Saturday's quarterfinal, is from where he wants it to be.
“I think coming into this match one would say we were at 35% to 40% but what I saw took me to 60%. The red card [to Andile Jali in just the seventh minute] and how we reacted, I thought we’re getting there.
“It’s not easy to be in the team, it takes time. I think I’m still at a storming phase but it’s coming to an end. People need to know how I think, how I want things to be done and how we work and all that.
“As soon as that is normalised we’ll go to the performing phase. Were almost there at 60%, maybe in the next match it will be 80%. But with football things must move quick, otherwise the [exit] door is open.”
Komphela said he was happy with how his team regrouped after Jali, a player he coached as an assistant at Sundowns, was sent off for a foul on Teboho Mokoena.
Swallows travel to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to face a wounded Sekhukhune United in the league on Wednesday (7.30pm). Sekhukhune were thumped 5-0 by Orlando Pirates their MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
