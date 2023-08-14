Sweden centreback Ilestedt on course for World Cup Golden Boot

Sweden centreback Amanda Ilestedt looms as an unlikely candidate to claim the Golden Boot at the Women's World Cup but it comes as no surprise to her teammates.

Ahead of Tuesday's semifinal against Spain, Ilestedt has four goals, one shy of tournament leading scorer Hinata Miyazawa, who can no longer add to her tally after Japan's elimination by Sweden in the quarterfinals.

All of Ilestedt's goals have come from set pieces, while eight out of Sweden's 11 goals at the tournament have followed dead-ball set-ups.

“I think set pieces is one our biggest strength and something we work on,” Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani said on Monday.

“I mean, Amanda is amazing, but we have so many players that are really good in the area.

“In the end, I don't think anyone cares who's the leading goalscorer. The only thing we're thinking about is winning games.”