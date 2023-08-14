Soccer

Sweden centreback Ilestedt on course for World Cup Golden Boot

14 August 2023 - 16:22 By Ian Ransom
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt during a training session at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand on August 14 2023.
Image: Reuters/Molly Darlington

Sweden centreback Amanda Ilestedt looms as an unlikely candidate to claim the Golden Boot at the Women's World Cup but it comes as no surprise to her teammates.

Ahead of Tuesday's semifinal against Spain, Ilestedt has four goals, one shy of tournament leading scorer Hinata Miyazawa, who can no longer add to her tally after Japan's elimination by Sweden in the quarterfinals.

All of Ilestedt's goals have come from set pieces, while eight out of Sweden's 11 goals at the tournament have followed dead-ball set-ups.

“I think set pieces is one our biggest strength and something we work on,” Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani said on Monday.

“I mean, Amanda is amazing, but we have so many players that are really good in the area.

“In the end, I don't think anyone cares who's the leading goalscorer. The only thing we're thinking about is winning games.”

Winger Fridolina Rolfo, who has two goals in Australasia, said not many people would have expected Ilestedt to be Sweden's top scorer.

“But she's an amazing player and she really deserves this,” she said. “And we all know how good she is heading the ball.

“And yes, set pieces, as 'Kosa' [Asllani] said, it's one of our strengths, so I'm not surprised.”

Bidding for their first World Cup title, Sweden will play their fifth semifinal at the global showpiece against a Spanish team whose best at two previous World Cups was the last 16.

Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said winger Sofia Jakobsson had very “mild symptoms of illness” but he expected all of his squad to be available for the clash against Spain at Auckland's Eden Park (10am SA time).

The winner will play co-hosts Australia or England (who meet at Stadium Australia in Sydney at 12pm SA time on Wednesday) in the final.

Since taking over the team in 2017, Gerhardsson has steered Sweden to the semifinals of both the 2019 World Cup in France and last year's European championship, where they were eliminated by eventual winners England.

Asked if he was now used to coaching in major semifinals, Gerhardsson shrugged.

“I do feel, however, that it's a wonderful new experience,” he said. “It's only when you get into the actual game that you can figure out what the situation is going to be like on the pitch.

“But we have a good feeling and it's a completely new semifinal with new emotions — good feelings — about this.” 

Remaining Women’s World Cup fixtures

Semifinals

Tuesday: Spain v Sweden (10am)

Wednesday: Australia v England (12pm)

Saturday: Third-place playoff (10am)

Sunday: Final (12pm)

Reuters

