Carmona fires Spain into World Cup final in thrilling finish against Sweden

Olga Carmona struck late to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday and send the Iberians into their first Women's World Cup final.

Wearing the captain's armband, Carmona's 90th-minute strike from the edge of the area pinged off the crossbar and into the net two minutes after Rebecka Blomqvist had levelled the match for Sweden in front of a baying crowd of 43,217 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Salma Paralluelo, the quarterfinal hero against the Netherlands, put Spain in the lead with the opening goal in the 81st minute, breathing life into what had been a slow-burning, cagey affair.

Less than a year after a player revolt tore the squad apart, La Roja have the chance to lift the trophy on Sunday when they face co-hosts Australia or England in the decider.