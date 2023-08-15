England out to play spoilers as ‘Matildas Mania’ sweeps Australia

Australia and England re-engage one of the oldest and fiercest rivalries in sport when they meet with a place in the Women's World Cup final on the line at Sydney's sold-out Stadium Australia on Wednesday.

While England boast the pedigree as twice World Cup semifinalists and winners of the European title last year, Australia's plucky Matildas have captured the hearts of a nation usually invested in other sports.

Australian rules and rugby league fans may be sketchy on the finer details of the round-ball game but they know 'Aussie grit' when they see it, and last Saturday's dramatic penalty shoot-out win over France certainly fitted that bill.

Sports fans around the country celebrated goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold's saves and Cortnee Vine's winning penalty as if the tournament was won, and there has since been blanket media coverage of a sport often disparaged Down Under.