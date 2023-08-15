Soccer

England out to play spoilers as ‘Matildas Mania’ sweeps Australia

15 August 2023 - 16:22 By Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Matildas players during a training session in Sydney on August 15 2023. Australia face England in the Women's World Cup semifinal match on August 16.
Matildas players during a training session in Sydney on August 15 2023. Australia face England in the Women's World Cup semifinal match on August 16.
Image: EPA/Bianca De Marchi/Backpagepix

Australia and England re-engage one of the oldest and fiercest rivalries in sport when they meet with a place in the Women's World Cup final on the line at Sydney's sold-out Stadium Australia on Wednesday.

While England boast the pedigree as twice World Cup semifinalists and winners of the European title last year, Australia's plucky Matildas have captured the hearts of a nation usually invested in other sports.

Australian rules and rugby league fans may be sketchy on the finer details of the round-ball game but they know 'Aussie grit' when they see it, and last Saturday's dramatic penalty shoot-out win over France certainly fitted that bill.

Sports fans around the country celebrated goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold's saves and Cortnee Vine's winning penalty as if the tournament was won, and there has since been blanket media coverage of a sport often disparaged Down Under.

Sydney's next two biggest stadiums will open their doors to allow ticketless fans to watch Wednesday's match on big screens and the prime minister has all but promised a public holiday if the co-hosts lift the trophy after Sunday's final.

Before they start thinking about taking on Spain, however, they must get past an England who know all about the pressure of performing on home soil after similarly being embraced by their compatriots during last year's Euros triumph.

In Dutchwoman Sarina Wiegman, they have one of the best coaches in the game and most of their players play for top clubs in highly competitive European leagues.

Their run to the European title forged a bond among the players that has helped them come through several setbacks, not least the loss of key players to injury and suspension before and during the tournament.

Carmona fires Spain into World Cup final in thrilling finish against Sweden

Olga Carmona struck late to lift Spain to a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden on Tuesday and send the Iberians into their first Women's World Cup final.
Sport
14 hours ago

Centreback Millie Bright has been outstanding in the three-strong backline, Keira Walsh has settled back into her holding role after injury, and the pace of Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp on the flanks would test any side.

England came through their own penalty shoot-out drama to get past Nigeria in the last 16 and should have some support in the 75,000 crowd from travelling fans and Sydney's large colony of expatriate English.

Before Saturday's win, much of the narrative around Australia at the tournament focused on the injured calf of the one Matildas player everyone in the country knows, striker Sam Kerr.

Kerr has yet to start a game at the tournament, and is not guaranteed to be on the pitch at kickoff on Wednesday, but forwards like Hayley Raso, Mary Fowler and Caitlin Foord have stepped up in her absence.

Australia's high profile sporting contests against its former colonial masters more usually take place on cricket or rugby pitches and, despite taking a crash course in the rivalry, Wiegman said it remained quite straightforward.

“They want to beat us, and we want to beat them,” she said. 

Reuters

READ MORE

The $1.4bn corporate sponsorship hole in the Women’s World Cup

The tournament has more sponsors than ever — but they still aren’t paying as much as they do for the men’s event
Sport
2 days ago

Australia edge France in penalty drama to reach Women's World Cup semis

Co-hosts Australia beat France 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shootout to reach the last four of the Women's World Cup for the first time after their ...
Sport
3 days ago

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis doesn’t know why some players snubbed the media on their return to SA

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has no idea why some of the national team players snubbed local media on their return home after a historic Fifa ...
Sport
3 days ago

Banyana and Bafana receiving same kind of benefits, Safa vice-president Linda Zwane insists

The South African Football Association was saying all the right things at OR Tambo International Airport when welcoming some members of Banyana ...
Sport
4 days ago

Women’s World Cup final eight wide open amid changing of the guard

Few could have predicted the eight teams still standing when the Women's World Cup kicked off three weeks - and more surprisingly, the teams who are ...
Sport
6 days ago

WATCH | Banyana stars Kgatlana, Magaia, Matlou arrive at OR Tambo

Three Banyana Banyana players — scoring stars Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana and defensive stalwart Noko Matlou — arrived home from the 2023 ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Six young PSL players who could make a name for themselves in 2023-24 Sport
  2. Mosele strike sees Chippa United hold Orlando Pirates in Gqeberha Soccer
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Rodriguez and rugby, who would have thought? Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bungu bangs his way to ninth title defence Sport
  5. Kaizer Chiefs see Mduduzi Mdantsane as their missing link: Molefi Ntseki Soccer

Latest Videos

Minister of correctional services clarifies decision to release Zuma from prison
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at prison, released an hour and a half later