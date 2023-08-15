Kekana said Downs will have to guard against Arrows’ renowned dangerous counterattacks.
Kekana identifies where Mamelodi Sundowns will need to blunt Arrows
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix
After booking their place in the MTN8 semifinals at the weekend, Mamelodi Sundowns have turned their attention to their DStv Premiership clash against Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday (5pm).
With the 2023-24 campaign starting with a fast pace in fixtures, Sundowns defender Grant Kekana said the Brazilians will draw from a preseason where they prepared for a short turnaround between matches.
“The boys look sharp and hungry, games are going to come in thick and fast but our preseason laid a solid base,” the defender said.
“Even in preseason, we were playing games every two to three days and we have adapted to that schedule.”
Kekana said Downs will have to guard against Arrows’ renowned dangerous counterattacks.
“We know Arrows are good on the counter with [forward] Knox Mutizwa coming in short, [fellow striker] Ryan Moon coming from behind and the wingers coming inside. We have seen where they are dangerous and we will try to make sure they are not effective on the day.”
“It's another tough encounter coming against Arrows. They have had two positive results — one win and one draw. We know it is going to be a tough match for both teams but we have analysed them well.
“We will be looking to exploit certain areas where we think we will benefit and I am expecting a good game and one that we are prepared for.”
Arrows are among the early-season front-runners with four points from two matches.
Sundowns have won all three matches in 2023-24, with Premiership wins away against Sekhukhune United and at home against Kaizer Chiefs (both 2-1) preceding their 1-0 MTN8 quarterfinal victory against Moroka Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
