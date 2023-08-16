Lionesses roar into World Cup final with convincing win against Australia

England reached their first Women's World Cup final with a 3-1 semifinal victory over Australia on Wednesday despite a wonder goal from Matildas striker Sam Kerr as the co-hosts' fairy-tale run came to an end.

Attacking midfielder Ella Toone had given England a first-half lead but a stunning strike from captain Kerr, making her first start of the tournament, squared things up after half time as Stadium Australia in Sydney erupted in euphoria.

However, Lauren Hemp restored England's lead before Alessia Russo put the result beyond doubt shortly before the end.

England, who fell at the semifinal stage in the previous two World Cups, face Spain on Sunday looking to add a world title to last year's European Championship triumph.