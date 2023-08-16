Bimenyimana featured in 21 matches in all competitions for Chiefs in 2022-23, with 17 of those starts and four substitutions. He found the back of the net eight times, though five of those were from penalties, including a hat-trick from the spot in a 3-2 away league win against Stellenbosch FC in September.
Ntseki will pin his goalscoring hopes on the likes of Ashley Du Preez, Ranga Chivaviro and Christian Saile in 2023-24, as Chiefs continue their mission to win a first trophy in eight years.
The coach might also look for one more striker in the transfer market before the window closes.
Amakhosi have won one and drawn the other of their opening two DStv Premiership matches. After beating Cape Town City away in their MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday Chiefs return to league action against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Kaizer Chiefs show misfiring striker Bimenyimana the door
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has shown misfiring striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana the door.
Bimenyimana was signed by former coach Arthur Zwane in August on a two-year deal with a further one-year option but the tall attacker struggled to score goals consistently.
Amakhosi revealed on Wednesday afternoon that they have agreed to part ways with the 25-year-old Burundian after one season, as Ntseki continues to show his hand forming his the team since being appointed head coach in the preseason.
Bimenyimana featured in 21 matches in all competitions for Chiefs in 2022-23, with 17 of those starts and four substitutions. He found the back of the net eight times, though five of those were from penalties, including a hat-trick from the spot in a 3-2 away league win against Stellenbosch FC in September.
Ntseki will pin his goalscoring hopes on the likes of Ashley Du Preez, Ranga Chivaviro and Christian Saile in 2023-24, as Chiefs continue their mission to win a first trophy in eight years.
The coach might also look for one more striker in the transfer market before the window closes.
Amakhosi have won one and drawn the other of their opening two DStv Premiership matches. After beating Cape Town City away in their MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday Chiefs return to league action against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
MORE:
Kaizer Chiefs see Mduduzi Mdantsane as their missing link: Molefi Ntseki
‘In SA you are declared useless before you are born’: Chiefs coach Ntseki
Chiefs sent scouts to Venezuela: Ntseki on how Amakhosi found Castillo
Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will meet in MTN8 semifinals
Castillo hands Molefi Ntseki his first win at Chiefs to reach MTN8 last four
‘It was an ugly game’: Riveiro after Pirates’ draw against Chippa
There’s a lot more to come from Lesiba Nku, says Sundowns coach Mokwena
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos