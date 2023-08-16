Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs show misfiring striker Bimenyimana the door

16 August 2023 - 14:42
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs have released striker Caleb Bimenyimana.
Kaizer Chiefs have released striker Caleb Bimenyimana.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has shown misfiring striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana the door. 

Bimenyimana was signed by former coach Arthur Zwane in August on a two-year deal with a further one-year option but the tall attacker struggled to score goals consistently. 

Amakhosi revealed on Wednesday afternoon that they have agreed to part ways with the 25-year-old Burundian after one season, as Ntseki continues to show his hand forming his the team since being appointed head coach in the preseason. 

Bimenyimana featured in 21 matches in all competitions for Chiefs in 2022-23, with 17 of those starts and four substitutions. He found the back of the net eight times, though five of those were from penalties, including a hat-trick from the spot in a 3-2 away league win against Stellenbosch FC in September. 

Ntseki will pin his goalscoring hopes on the likes of Ashley Du Preez, Ranga Chivaviro and Christian Saile in 2023-24, as Chiefs continue their mission to win a first trophy in eight years. 

The coach might also look for one more striker in the transfer market before the window closes.

Amakhosi have won one and drawn the other of their opening two DStv Premiership matches. After beating Cape Town City away in their MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday Chiefs return to league action against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs see Mduduzi Mdantsane as their missing link: Molefi Ntseki

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki believes Mduduzi Mdantsane can be the missing link Amakhosi have been searching for in the gap between midfield and ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘In SA you are declared useless before you are born’: Chiefs coach Ntseki

Molefi Ntseki says Kaizer Chiefs appointed him head coach because they felt they needed continuity in their coaching staff and for the new man to be ...
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs sent scouts to Venezuela: Ntseki on how Amakhosi found Castillo

Edson Castillo’s rapid adjustment to South African football and influence for Kaizer Chiefs continued to impress as he capped a storming performance ...
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will meet in MTN8 semifinals

Kaizer Chiefs were drawn to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals, a tasty rematch of last week's DStv Premiership match where the Brazilians ...
Sport
2 days ago

Castillo hands Molefi Ntseki his first win at Chiefs to reach MTN8 last four

Edson Castillo powered Kaizer Chiefs to the semifinals of the MTN8 with a 2-1 win over Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Sport
2 days ago

‘It was an ugly game’: Riveiro after Pirates’ draw against Chippa

Jose Riveiro says Orlando Pirates could not find rhythm in “an ugly game” and suggested Chippa United were allowed to get away with too many fouls, ...
Sport
6 hours ago

There’s a lot more to come from Lesiba Nku, says Sundowns coach Mokwena

After he scored a brace in their 4-0 demolition of out-of-sorts Golden Arrows to announce himself to Mamelodi Sundowns' demanding supporters, coach ...
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Kaizer Chiefs show misfiring striker Bimenyimana the door Soccer
  2. Lionesses roar into World Cup final with convincing win against Australia Soccer
  3. Kolisi and Hendrikse need minutes for Boks against Wales: Nienaber Rugby
  4. Six young PSL players who could make a name for themselves in 2023-24 Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Rodriguez and rugby, who would have thought? Sport

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”