Fabinho made his debut and impressed playing alongside former Chelsea star N'Golo Kanté, a 2018 World Cup winner with France, in Ittihad's central midfield as they beat Al Raed 3-0 away in their SPL opener on Monday night.
Another French superstar, 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, the former Real Madrid striker, led the line in Portuguese coach Nuno Espírito Santo's Ittihad XI.
Fabinho was signed from Liverpool in a $50m (R954m) move from Liverpool in late July.
Reaction on social media has been that the fan's gesture epitomises the wealth of the Saudi league and explains why so many footballers in their late 20s and 30s are moving there.
WATCH | Fabinho gifted a Rolex watch by fan after Al Ittihad debut
Image: Getty Images/Getty Images
Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho was seen being gifted a Rolex watch by a fan enthused by his debut for Saudi club Al Ittihad in a video that has gone viral on social media.
The 29-year-old Brazilian, who has joined a growing band of big name international stars to have made the move to the big money Saudi Pro League (SPL), dropped the expensive gift as he walked off as it had not been properly secured. It appeared to be undamaged.
Fabinho made his debut and impressed playing alongside former Chelsea star N'Golo Kanté, a 2018 World Cup winner with France, in Ittihad's central midfield as they beat Al Raed 3-0 away in their SPL opener on Monday night.
Another French superstar, 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, the former Real Madrid striker, led the line in Portuguese coach Nuno Espírito Santo's Ittihad XI.
Fabinho was signed from Liverpool in a $50m (R954m) move from Liverpool in late July.
Reaction on social media has been that the fan's gesture epitomises the wealth of the Saudi league and explains why so many footballers in their late 20s and 30s are moving there.
READ MORE
PSG agree deal to sell Brazilian Neymar to Saudi club Al Hilal — report
Sadio Mané joins Saudi side Al-Nassr from Bayern
A spectacular all-star showdown
Van Dijk to captain Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold named deputy
Mosimane sends complaint to Fifa over contract, unpaid salary at Al-Ahli
Saudi league better than MLS: Ronaldo seems to take dig at Messi
Former Liverpool star Firmino joins Mosimane's old club Al-Ahli Saudi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos