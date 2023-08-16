Soccer

WATCH | Fabinho gifted a Rolex watch by fan after Al Ittihad debut

16 August 2023 - 08:09 By Marc Strydom
Fabinho of Al Ittihad passes the ball during their Saudi Pro League match against Al Raed at King Abdullah Bin Abdualziz Sport City in Hail, Saudi Arabia on August 14 2023.
Image: Getty Images/Getty Images

Former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho was seen being gifted a Rolex watch by a fan enthused by his debut for Saudi club Al Ittihad in a video that has gone viral on social media.

The 29-year-old Brazilian, who has joined a growing band of big name international stars to have made the move to the big money Saudi Pro League (SPL), dropped the expensive gift as he walked off as it had not been properly secured. It appeared to be undamaged.

Fabinho made his debut and impressed playing alongside former Chelsea star N'Golo Kanté, a 2018 World Cup winner with France, in Ittihad's central midfield as they beat Al Raed 3-0 away in their SPL opener on Monday night.

Another French superstar, 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, the former Real Madrid striker, led the line in Portuguese coach Nuno Espírito Santo's Ittihad XI.

Fabinho was signed from Liverpool in a $50m (R954m) move from Liverpool in late July.

Reaction on social media has been that the fan's gesture epitomises the wealth of the Saudi league and explains why so many footballers in their late 20s and 30s are moving there.

