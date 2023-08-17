“It will be a dream for each and every coach to break a record — I will be the happiest man if Chippa United can be the first team to beat Sundowns after such a long time in the league.
Chippa can match Sundowns pound for pound, says upbeat Morgan Mammila
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Outspoken Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila believes his players can match those of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns pound for pound.
The Chilli Boys host the Brazilians in their DStv Premiership clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha Saturday night (8pm) and Mammila says there is nothing much separating the two teams.
Chippa, who are looking for their first win of the campaign, go into this clash after coming from behind to pull off a morale-boosting 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates on Tuesday night. It was the Eastern Cape team's third draw in succession at the start of their 2023-24 campaign.
This time they are up against the defending champions who have started the season on a convincing note with three wins over Sekhukhune United, Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows.
“My players can match Sundowns pound for pound when it comes to fitness and mental strength. The only slight advantage for Sundowns is they are clinical in front of goal,” Mammila said, referring to Sundowns having scored eight goals in their opening three matches.
Sundowns won 2-1 in their first two league wins against Sekhukhune and Chiefs and thrashed Arrows 4-0. They beat Swallows FC 1-0 in the weekend's MTN8 quarterfinal. In contrast Chippa have scored once — their matches against TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs ended in goalless draws.
“We are still building towards being clinical in front of goal and we are not yet there at the moment,” Mammila said. “Our record will tell you we have scored only one goal in three matches and we need to improve on that to get the much-needed wins.”
Sundowns have not lost a league match in 27 outings since September last year and Mammila said it would be a dream for Chippa to get a win over the Brazilians.
