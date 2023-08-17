Kaizer Chiefs sign Colombian striker who scored goals in Bolivia last season

The South American arrives with some strong statistics and an apparently decent pedigree.
Kaizer Chiefs have signed Colombian striker Efmamjjasond González Palacios.
The club announced the signing of the 24-year-old striker, who appears to have some promising credentials, on social media on Thursday.
Chiefs' signing of Palacios comes a day after they offloaded Burundian centre-forward Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana on Wednesday, freeing up a spot for a foreigner in their squad.
“With the season already under way, Kaizer Chiefs continue to bolster their squad by announcing the signing of Efmamjjasond González Palacios from Colombia,” Amakhosi posted on X.com, the website formerly known as Twitter.
The South American arrives with some strong statistics and an apparently decent pedigree.
He left Colombia as a teenager having never played top-flight football in his native country, where he turned out for the reserves of Atlético Nacional, seeking to make his name in the higher-profile football environment in Argentina.
He battled for game time at second tier All Boys and third tier San Miguel.
However, after a move to Bolivian top flight club Real Santa Cruz in January he enjoyed a strong campaign, with eight goals in 15 Primera División matches in the second half of the 2022-23 season, also playing four cup games.
Palacios is the second South American acquired by Chiefs for the 2023-24 season as new head coach Molefi Ntseki has embarked on a mission of rebuilding their squad with some impressive signings, seeking to overturn Amakhosi's painful eight previous campaigns without a trophy.
Venezuelan international Edson Castillo has impressed with some strong performances already in central midfield.
Chiefs will hope Palacios can become a valuable regular goalscorer and spearhead upfront.
Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Botswana), Christian Saile (Democratic Republic of Congo), Edmilson Dove (Mozambique), Castillo and Palacios take up the five places allotted for foreigners in Chiefs' squad.
