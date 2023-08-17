Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs sign Colombian striker who scored goals in Bolivia last season

17 August 2023 - 12:24 By Marc Strydom
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Kaizer Chiefs have signed Colombian striker Efmamjjasond González Palacios.
Kaizer Chiefs have signed Colombian striker Efmamjjasond González Palacios.
Image: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs have signed Colombian striker Efmamjjasond González Palacios.

The club announced the signing of the 24-year-old striker, who appears to have some promising credentials, on social media on Thursday.

Chiefs' signing of Palacios comes a day after they offloaded Burundian centre-forward Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana on Wednesday, freeing up a spot for a foreigner in their squad.

“With the season already under way, Kaizer Chiefs continue to bolster their squad by announcing the signing of Efmamjjasond González Palacios from Colombia,” Amakhosi posted on X.com, the website formerly known as Twitter.

The South American arrives with some strong statistics and an apparently decent pedigree.

He left Colombia as a teenager having never played top-flight football in his native country, where he turned out for the reserves of Atlético Nacional, seeking to make his name in the higher-profile football environment in Argentina.

He battled for game time at second tier All Boys and third tier San Miguel.

However, after a move to Bolivian top flight club Real Santa Cruz in January he enjoyed a strong campaign, with eight goals in 15 Primera División matches in the second half of the 2022-23 season, also playing four cup games.

Palacios is the second South American acquired by Chiefs for the 2023-24 season as new head coach Molefi Ntseki has embarked on a mission of rebuilding their squad with some impressive signings, seeking to overturn Amakhosi's painful eight previous campaigns without a trophy. 

Venezuelan international Edson Castillo has impressed with some strong performances already in central midfield.

Chiefs will hope Palacios can become a valuable regular goalscorer and spearhead upfront.

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Botswana), Christian Saile (Democratic Republic of Congo), Edmilson Dove (Mozambique), Castillo and Palacios take up the five places allotted for foreigners in Chiefs' squad.

READ MORE

Kaizer Chiefs show misfiring striker Bimenyimana the door

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has shown misfiring striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana the door.
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs sent scouts to Venezuela: Ntseki on how Amakhosi found Castillo

Edson Castillo’s rapid adjustment to South African football and influence for Kaizer Chiefs continued to impress as he capped a storming performance ...
Sport
3 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs see Mduduzi Mdantsane as their missing link: Molefi Ntseki

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki believes Mduduzi Mdantsane can be the missing link Amakhosi have been searching for in the gap between midfield and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Chippa can match Sundowns pound for pound, says upbeat Morgan Mammila

Outspoken Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila believes his players can match those of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns pound for pound.
Sport
9 hours ago

‘In SA you are declared useless before you are born’: Chiefs coach Ntseki

Molefi Ntseki says Kaizer Chiefs appointed him head coach because they felt they needed continuity in their coaching staff and for the new man to be ...
Sport
3 days ago

Six young PSL players who could make a name for themselves in 2023-24

These young player’ stars are on the rise and are expected to make an impact this season
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will meet in MTN8 semifinals

Kaizer Chiefs were drawn to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals, a tasty rematch of last week's DStv Premiership match where the Brazilians ...
Sport
3 days ago

Castillo hands Molefi Ntseki his first win at Chiefs to reach MTN8 last four

Edson Castillo powered Kaizer Chiefs to the semifinals of the MTN8 with a 2-1 win over Cape Town City at Athlone Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Banyana star Kgatlana blasts Safa for pre-World Cup Tsakane Stadium debacle Soccer
  2. ‘We know how to win finals’: England’s Bronze targets World Cup gold Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs sign Colombian striker who scored goals in Bolivia last season Soccer
  4. WATCH | Banyana star Kgatlana on playing at World Cup after losing three family ... Soccer
  5. Marumo Gallants confirm move to Bloemfontein Soccer

Latest Videos

New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'
Opposition leaders gather for start of “National convention”