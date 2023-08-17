Manchester City sink Sevilla in shoot-out to win first Super Cup

Manchester City held their nerve to beat Sevilla 5-4 on penalties and win the Uefa Super Cup for the first time in their history after an enthralling game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The first nine spot-kicks of the shoot-out were all converted but Serbian defender Nemanja Gudelj struck his penalty against the crossbar to hand victory to City, who lost on penalties to Arsenal in England's Community Shield 10 days ago.

Youssef En-Nesyri had given Europa League winners Sevilla the lead with a towering header in the 25th minute but City equalised through a header from 21-year-old Cole Palmer in the 63rd minute.

It was an exciting match played in scorching heat and humidity at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece as an obstinate Sevilla caused many problems for a City defence which was often exposed.