Sekhukhune coach Truter wants Safa to punish officials over Birds’ bizarre goal

17 August 2023 - 14:26 By Sihle Ndebele
Sekhukhune United players protest to match referee Siyabonga Nkomo during their DStv Premiership match against Moroka Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on August 16 2023.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter hopes the South African Football Association (Safa) will take action against the match officials who officiated in their 2-1 DStv Premiership defeat against Moroka Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Just when Wednesday night's game looked destined for a 1-1 draw, Swallows snatched a late goal in dramatic fashion to bag maximum points. The Birds' stoppage-time winner was controversially given as an own goal from Sekhukhune keeper Ali Sangare, who crossed his goal line with the ball in his hands after it appeared he was pushed by Birds striker Gabadinho Mhango.

Sekhukhune's bench and players angrily remonstrated with the match officials after the decision to allow the goal.

Siyabonga Nkomo was the match referee, with Kgara Mokoena the first assistant and Romeo Matibidi the second. Neermal Boodhoo was the match commissioner. The match officials were escorted from the field by security after being pelted with missiles by angry Sekhukhune fans after the final whistle.

The win was the first for new Swallows coach Steve Komphela in their fourth match in all competitions in 2023-2024. 

“The officials' decision is poor,” an incensed Truter said afterwards.

“We watched a game on Monday night, European game between Manchester United and Wolves, where the match officials got it wrong ... [and] the VAR [didn't intervene, when United keeper André Onana clattered into Wolves' Sasa Kalajdzic in the penalty area, while attempting to reach a cross deep into stoppage time].

“The whole panel was suspended after that incident and here in South Africa we get away with decisions like that.

“I hope Safa takes [action against Wednesday's officials]. Don't leave it as it is because, like I say, in Europe those decisions get punished.”

Lindokuhle Mtshali put Swallows in front in the 16th minute before Chibuike Ohizu's strike in the 26th levelled matters.

Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Referee Nkomo will submit his match report to Ebrahim, who will pass it to the review committee. Should the committee find Nkomo and his assistants erred, they are likely to be slapped with a suspension of about four weeks, as occurred with referee Tshidiso Maruping and linesman Cledwin Baloyi last season.

Maruping got his decision wrong when he awarded Golden Arrows a penalty against SuperSport United. Arrows won the game 2-1 after Nduduzo Sibiya scored a rebound of that controversial penalty. The game would have ended 1-1 if it wasn’t for Maruping’s error.

Baloyi was banned for denying Swallows a clear goal in their goalless draw against TS Galaxy at home. The linesman incorrectly judged Waseem Isaacs offside, before Keegan Allen scored what could have been the winning goal.

Swallows are ‘60% there’: Komphela after cup exit against Sundowns

Steve Komphela says he is satisfied with the progress he is making as head coach of Moroka Swallows despite the club bombing out of the MTN8 ...
3 days ago

'I love them,' Komphela says of the 'troublesome players' he's working with at Swallows

Steve Komphela has admitted that as much he's rebuilding a new team at Moroka Swallows, getting results will be key.
5 days ago

‘In SA you are declared useless before you are born’: Chiefs coach Ntseki

Molefi Ntseki says Kaizer Chiefs appointed him head coach because they felt they needed continuity in their coaching staff and for the new man to be ...
3 days ago

Chippa can match Sundowns pound for pound, says upbeat Morgan Mammila

Outspoken Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila believes his players can match those of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns pound for pound.
9 hours ago

Themba Zwane is a ‘space navigator’: Mokwena after Sundowns’ win over Birds

Rulani Mokwena has shone the spotlight on his Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane after he scored the only goal that took Sundowns to the ...
4 days ago

Sundowns eliminate 10-man Swallows from MTN8 at Lucas Moripe Stadium

There was nothing adventurous, wafa wafa or do-or-die about this match.
5 days ago

Six young PSL players who could make a name for themselves in 2023-24

These young player’ stars are on the rise and are expected to make an impact this season
1 day ago
