“The whole panel was suspended after that incident and here in South Africa we get away with decisions like that.
“I hope Safa takes [action against Wednesday's officials]. Don't leave it as it is because, like I say, in Europe those decisions get punished.”
Lindokuhle Mtshali put Swallows in front in the 16th minute before Chibuike Ohizu's strike in the 26th levelled matters.
Safa head of referees Abdul Ebrahim could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Referee Nkomo will submit his match report to Ebrahim, who will pass it to the review committee. Should the committee find Nkomo and his assistants erred, they are likely to be slapped with a suspension of about four weeks, as occurred with referee Tshidiso Maruping and linesman Cledwin Baloyi last season.
Maruping got his decision wrong when he awarded Golden Arrows a penalty against SuperSport United. Arrows won the game 2-1 after Nduduzo Sibiya scored a rebound of that controversial penalty. The game would have ended 1-1 if it wasn’t for Maruping’s error.
Baloyi was banned for denying Swallows a clear goal in their goalless draw against TS Galaxy at home. The linesman incorrectly judged Waseem Isaacs offside, before Keegan Allen scored what could have been the winning goal.
Sekhukhune coach Truter wants Safa to punish officials over Birds’ bizarre goal
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter hopes the South African Football Association (Safa) will take action against the match officials who officiated in their 2-1 DStv Premiership defeat against Moroka Swallows at Peter Mokaba Stadium.
Just when Wednesday night's game looked destined for a 1-1 draw, Swallows snatched a late goal in dramatic fashion to bag maximum points. The Birds' stoppage-time winner was controversially given as an own goal from Sekhukhune keeper Ali Sangare, who crossed his goal line with the ball in his hands after it appeared he was pushed by Birds striker Gabadinho Mhango.
Sekhukhune's bench and players angrily remonstrated with the match officials after the decision to allow the goal.
Siyabonga Nkomo was the match referee, with Kgara Mokoena the first assistant and Romeo Matibidi the second. Neermal Boodhoo was the match commissioner. The match officials were escorted from the field by security after being pelted with missiles by angry Sekhukhune fans after the final whistle.
The win was the first for new Swallows coach Steve Komphela in their fourth match in all competitions in 2023-2024.
“The officials' decision is poor,” an incensed Truter said afterwards.
“We watched a game on Monday night, European game between Manchester United and Wolves, where the match officials got it wrong ... [and] the VAR [didn't intervene, when United keeper André Onana clattered into Wolves' Sasa Kalajdzic in the penalty area, while attempting to reach a cross deep into stoppage time].
