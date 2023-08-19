Akani Simbine powers through to semifinals of the World Championships

Akani Simbine powered through the 100m heats at the World Championships in Budapest on Saturday, showing he has the tools to negotiate his way through the semifinals and onto the podium on Sunday.

But he’s going to have to perform at his best to finally land the first major medal of his career.

Simbine out-dipped former world champion Christian Coleman of the US on the line to win the final seventh heat in 9.97sec, by just one-hundredth of a second, the only one of the three South Africans to advance.

Shaun Maswanganyi, the World Student Games silver medallist and third at the NCAA championships, was unable to recover from a slow start and he ended fourth in his heat in 10.21.

Benji Richardson was also fourth in his heat in 10.17.

Simbine didn’t get away as quickly as Coleman, but his top-end speed allowed him to chase down his rival and take the win on the line in the third-fastest time of the night.