Soccer

Clinical Sweden beat Australia to clinch third place at Women's World Cup

19 August 2023 - 12:38 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Sweden players celebrate with their third place medals following their side's victory over co-hosts Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup at Brisbane Stadium on August 19, 2023.
Sweden players celebrate with their third place medals following their side's victory over co-hosts Australia in the FIFA Women's World Cup at Brisbane Stadium on August 19, 2023.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Sweden picked up their fourth Women's World Cup bronze medal on Saturday after beating co-hosts Australia 2-0 in the third-place play-off match at Lang Park in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Swedes, ranked third in the world, were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute after a VAR review showed Australia's Clare Hunt clipped Stina Blackstenius' heels and Fridolina Rolfo slotted home the resulting spot kick.

Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani doubled their lead just after the hour mark, rifling a sweet strike from the edge of the penalty area beyond goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold after another quick counterattack.

While disappointed to sign off at the World Cup with another defeat, the Matildas still achieved their best result at the tournament having never previously gone beyond the quarterfinal stage.

Both teams were unchanged from the sides that started the semifinals, where Australia were beaten 3-1 by England and Sweden lost 2-1 to Spain. England play Spain in the final on Sunday.

Australia pledges R2.43bn for women's sport to cement World Cup legacy

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday promised A$200m (R2.43bn) for women's sport in the wake of the Matildas run to a maiden ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Sweden started brightly and could have made a dream start when Blackstenius fired a low drive across goal in the opening minute, but the attempt was palmed away by Arnold and cleared by defender Ellie Carpenter.

The Matildas soon found their passing rhythm, tearing forward on the counter through Hayley Raso but the winger's effort was blocked. Raso was denied again midway through the half with goalkeeper Sweden Zecira Musovic making a fine save.

Rolfo headed against the bar from Asllani's wonderful cross shortly before Sweden were given a penalty, the decision loudly jeered by the capacity crowd of 49,461.

With the pace of the game picking up, Arnold made a magnificent low save to keep out Rolfo's free kick in the closing minutes of the half.

Moments after Australia coach Tony Gustavsson made his first substitutions the Matildas fell further behind, Asllani finishing off an incisive break before being mobbed by her delighted team mates.

Australia pushed forward in numbers but looked out of energy and ideas.

Their efforts to claw their way back into the game were hampered when star striker Sam Kerr picked up a knock late on and Sweden closed out the game comfortably.

READ MORE

‘We know how to win finals’: England’s Bronze targets World Cup gold

Right-back Lucy Bronze believes England's experience in winning a major final at last year's Euros could be crucial in Sunday's Women's World Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australia pledges R2.43bn for women's sport to cement World Cup legacy

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday promised A$200m (R2.43bn) for women's sport in the wake of the Matildas run to a maiden ...
Sport
5 hours ago

'I needed to be strong for others': Banyana keeper Dlamini on being benched at World Cup

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile 'Sticks' Dlamini has insisted there was nothing untoward about her being left on the bench in all four matches ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Lionesses roar into World Cup final with convincing win against Australia

England reached the Women's World Cup final for the first time with a 3-1 win over Australia on Wednesday, breaking the hearts of the host nation and ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Clinical Sweden beat Australia to clinch third place at Women's World Cup Soccer
  2. 'I needed to be strong for others': Banyana keeper Dlamini on being benched at ... Soccer
  3. SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt slams poor local pitches, calls for clubs to do ... Soccer
  4. Returning Bok captain Kolisi expecting highly competitive clash from Wales Rugby
  5. Australia pledges R2.43bn for women's sport to cement World Cup legacy Soccer

Latest Videos

Police ambush alleged gangsters over alcohol confiscation after tense standoff
New name for moonshot pact: 'Multi-Party Charter for South Africa'