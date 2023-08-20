Near the break Pule Mmodi hoofed up the left side for Saile to chase as the Ivorian beat MacBeth Mahlangu to the ball and shot narrowly wide across the face.
Galaxy had looked capable of producing a goal in the first half, and three minutes back from the change rooms they conjured one.
Pogiso Sanoka’s long ball could not be cleared at the first attempt by Given Msimango allowing striker Lehlohonolo Mojela to gather the ball on the left and feed the run of a lively Higor Vidal. The Brazilian midfielder’s strike hit the upright and ricocheted in off the head of Petersen.
One might have expected Chiefs to respond with fire to going a goal down. But they remained on the back foot, Mojela's powerful strike from range athletically stopped by Petersen.
Chiefs did find some rhythm as Mmodi fired in a low ball from the right and Saile squeezed a shot from a narrow angle that was kept out by Galaxy’s Bosnia and Herzegovina keeper Vasilije Kolak. From the corner, passed by Mduduzi Mdantsane to Edson Castillo on the edge of the box to cross, Mmodi headed just over.
But, with Amakhosi pushing for an equaliser, it was Galaxy who almost profited from the spaces left behind as lively winger Kamogelo Sebelebele threaded substitute Thabang Rakwena through on the left to force a first stop from Petersen. Chiefs’ keeper recovered for a second save at point-blank range from Sebelebele on the follow-up.
Petersen made another stop from close-range from Sebelebele moments later.
Fired-up Rockets shoot down Kaizer Chiefs in Mbombela
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
In the end TS Galaxy could have won by more, the fired-up Rockets stifling and running at Kaizer Chiefs for a deserved 1-0 DStv Premiership victory at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.
Chiefs missed chances. They also were denied the opportunity to establish dominance in possession and territory by Galaxy’s work-rate and intensity fighting to deny Amakhosi any form of rhythm.
Chiefs might have suffered a more embarrassing scoreline had goalkeeper Brandon Petersen not made some crucial stops in the second half, and especially at the end; or a penalty been given for handball for contact with Amakhosi left-back Sifiso Hlanti's arm in the first half.
After a draw, two defeats and a win in their first four games in all competitions, and just a point from nine in the league, Amakhosi and new head coach Molefi Ntseki will continue to seek fluency from a beefed-up combination when they meet AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Coach Sead Ramovic’s Galaxy could savour a second win to add to a draw in a bright start to the 2023-24 campaign.
The fighting, organised Rockets denied Chiefs space or possession to get their foot on the ball in a first half where Galaxy’s 38-year-old attacker Lindokuhle Mbatha was full of running, but could not find a final pass.
Big Mlungisi Mbunjana made the tough challenges in central midfield for Galaxy, and also struck a decent drive a foot-and-a-half over early on.
Chiefs were patient looking for chances without the ball, and could have taken a lead twice in an opening half where they lost striker Ranga Chivaviro, replaced by Christian Saile, to a hamstring injury just before the half-hour.
Chivaviro was influential in Amakhosi’s first opportunity, his cross-field chip finding Reeve Frosler free on the right to cross. Chivaviro, who had ghosted into the box, headed inches over.
Chiefs mourn Dick Cecil, who signed Kaizer Motaung to Atlanta Chiefs in 1968
Near the break Pule Mmodi hoofed up the left side for Saile to chase as the Ivorian beat MacBeth Mahlangu to the ball and shot narrowly wide across the face.
Galaxy had looked capable of producing a goal in the first half, and three minutes back from the change rooms they conjured one.
Pogiso Sanoka’s long ball could not be cleared at the first attempt by Given Msimango allowing striker Lehlohonolo Mojela to gather the ball on the left and feed the run of a lively Higor Vidal. The Brazilian midfielder’s strike hit the upright and ricocheted in off the head of Petersen.
One might have expected Chiefs to respond with fire to going a goal down. But they remained on the back foot, Mojela's powerful strike from range athletically stopped by Petersen.
Chiefs did find some rhythm as Mmodi fired in a low ball from the right and Saile squeezed a shot from a narrow angle that was kept out by Galaxy’s Bosnia and Herzegovina keeper Vasilije Kolak. From the corner, passed by Mduduzi Mdantsane to Edson Castillo on the edge of the box to cross, Mmodi headed just over.
But, with Amakhosi pushing for an equaliser, it was Galaxy who almost profited from the spaces left behind as lively winger Kamogelo Sebelebele threaded substitute Thabang Rakwena through on the left to force a first stop from Petersen. Chiefs’ keeper recovered for a second save at point-blank range from Sebelebele on the follow-up.
Petersen made another stop from close-range from Sebelebele moments later.
READ MORE
Kaizer Chiefs sign Colombian striker who scored goals in Bolivia last season
Zakhele Lepasa again proves match winner for Pirates
Four wins from four games, but Mokwena says Sundowns have not hit high gear
Sundowns dominate Chippa to silence coach Morgan Mammila
SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt slams poor local pitches, calls for clubs to do more to improve them
'I needed to be strong for others': Banyana keeper Dlamini on being benched at World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos