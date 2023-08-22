“Maybe they will be play on the counterattack with guys like Sanele Barns, Somila Ntsundwana, and they also have midfielder Lucky Mohomi, who is a good passer of the ball.”
The other match scheduled for Wednesday sees sixth-placed Cape Town City at home to 10th-positioned Sekhukhune United.
Who can stop Sundowns? That's the question after just four games
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns have started the DStv Premiership campaign with four wins from four and are expected to continue their form against Richards Bay at Umlazi's King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday.
The Brazilians are heavily tipped by many to open an eight-point gap at the top of the standings because Richards Bay have had a poor start to the season with two losses and a draw.
In their matches, Sundowns have scored 10 goals and conceded only two. The numbers do not make for good reading for Richards Bay, with one goal in their three outings.
As they prepared for their trip to the north of Durban, where they will be looking to record their 29th match unbeaten in the league, Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena said they are expecting a robust clash from their hosts because of the influence of Bay coach Kaitano Tembo.
“Knowing coach Kaitano and how hard his teams usually are, I am expecting a difficult game from Richards Bay,” said the player, who has had started Sundowns' four games this season, producing one assist.
“I know when we played against Sundowns while I was still at SuperSport United under coach Kaitano, he used to say 'man-to-man' [marking]. So I am expecting a hard game from Richards Bay with hard tackles.”
Asked where the danger will come from, Mokoena said the KwaZulu-Natal team tended to be effective on the counterattack.
“Maybe they will be play on the counterattack with guys like Sanele Barns, Somila Ntsundwana, and they also have midfielder Lucky Mohomi, who is a good passer of the ball.”
This will be Sundowns’ second match away from home in five days. They beat Chippa United 2-0 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night and Mokoena says there is no room to complain.
“It has been tough [playing away from home], but we mustn't be tired of winning. We must always try, as much as possible, to be consistent and keep on winning games.”
Downs' influential midfielder has been on the receiving end of some unsporting tackles, the most notable inflicted by Moroka Swallows midfielder Andile Jali, but he does not feel he's being singled out for rough treatment. “I don’t think I am being targeted,” was his simple response when questioned on the mattetr.
The other match scheduled for Wednesday sees sixth-placed Cape Town City at home to 10th-positioned Sekhukhune United.
