Some days we trained with just the left foot: ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena recalls Gift Leremi

24 August 2023 - 09:00
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates' Gift Leremi beats a Jomo Cosmos player in their Premier Soccer League match at Huntersfield Stadium in Katlehong in March 2006. File image
Image: Duif du Toit\ Gallo Images

Lebohang “Cheeseboy’ Mokoena has recounted how the brilliance of former teammate and friend Gift Leremi pushed him to elevate his game to another level at Orlando Pirates. 

Mokoena, the late Leremi, Benedict Vilakazi, Excellent Walaza, Kelebogile Mabe, Joseph Makhanya, the late Senzo Meyiwa and the late Lesley Manyathela were Pirates academy graduates who went on to become household names.

Many of them starred for Bucs in their exciting young combinations of the early to mid-2000s.

“Most of the guys will tell you sometimes he [Leremi] would tell me 'today we only use the left foot at training',” said Mokoena. 

“From the warm-up, passing drills and until the small-sided matches we used one foot and that helped us improve. Because of that, my left foot became much better and he excelled.

“As footballers we need to push each other at training and not compete against each other.” 

Mokoena said Leremi, who died in a car crash in September 2007 having recently signed for Mamelodi Sundowns, was one of the best players produced in South Africa. 

“I wouldn’t say he was good, I would say he was exceptional. He is one of the best talents to ever grace South African football fields. I knew him from a young age and we played at local tournaments in the township. 

Mahlatse Mphahlele.

“Gift could score with either foot and with the same power. He was physically strong, he was aggressive and had a never say die attitude. He always believed in his ability, he never doubted himself and always saw himself as a Real Madrid player [in future]. 

“Sometimes when they checked jersey numbers in the dressing room, when he lifted his jersey, he would stand up and say ‘king of soccer’. Older players would be surprised and say this boy is arrogant, but that was his nature. 

“He was never scared of anyone, you could put [Chelsea, Real and Portugal legend Ricardo] Carvalho in front of him and he would take him on and that was one thing I loved about him.

“We became brothers and we lived together. We had our challenges in family because at home they never really wanted him to play football, but he was a fantastic player and human being.” 

