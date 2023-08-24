Some days we trained with just the left foot: ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena recalls Gift Leremi

“Gift could score with either foot and with the same power. He was physically strong, he was aggressive and had a never say die attitude. He always believed in his ability, he never doubted himself and always saw himself as a Real Madrid player [in future].
Lebohang “Cheeseboy’ Mokoena has recounted how the brilliance of former teammate and friend Gift Leremi pushed him to elevate his game to another level at Orlando Pirates.
Mokoena, the late Leremi, Benedict Vilakazi, Excellent Walaza, Kelebogile Mabe, Joseph Makhanya, the late Senzo Meyiwa and the late Lesley Manyathela were Pirates academy graduates who went on to become household names.
Many of them starred for Bucs in their exciting young combinations of the early to mid-2000s.
“Most of the guys will tell you sometimes he [Leremi] would tell me 'today we only use the left foot at training',” said Mokoena.
“From the warm-up, passing drills and until the small-sided matches we used one foot and that helped us improve. Because of that, my left foot became much better and he excelled.
“As footballers we need to push each other at training and not compete against each other.”
Mokoena said Leremi, who died in a car crash in September 2007 having recently signed for Mamelodi Sundowns, was one of the best players produced in South Africa.
“I wouldn’t say he was good, I would say he was exceptional. He is one of the best talents to ever grace South African football fields. I knew him from a young age and we played at local tournaments in the township.
Mahlatse Mphahlele.
