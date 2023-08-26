Soccer

Fifa suspends Spain federation president for kissing player

26 August 2023 - 18:16 By Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
In a screenshot of a video shared on social media, Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales kisses Spain player Jenni Hermoso in the medals and trophy presentation after the team's victory in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
In a screenshot of a video shared on social media, Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales kisses Spain player Jenni Hermoso in the medals and trophy presentation after the team's victory in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
Image: Twitter

Fifa suspended Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales for at least 90 days after he refused to step down following his unsolicited kiss of player Jenni Hermoso after the Women's World Cup final.

Rubiales, 46, is banned from soccer-related activities at the national and international level. He also is to refrain from attempting to contact Hermoso or any parties close to her.

Also Saturday, Spain's National Sports Council filed a formal complaint against him with a court that hears sports-related cases.

"We are ready for this to be the #MeToo of Spanish football and for this to be a change," the group's head, Victor Francos Diaz, said Friday, per The New York Times.

FIFA, soccer's world governing body, opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday. Rubiales refused to resign, saying on Friday that the kiss was "mutual and with consent."

Spain women's team quit as federation boss refuses to resign in kiss scandal

Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales on Friday refused to resign for grabbing star player Jenni Hermoso's head and kissing her on the lips after Spain's ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Hermoso said in a statement that she did not appreciate being kissed.

"I felt vulnerable and was a victim of assault, what happened was sexist, impulsive, out of place, and non-consensual," Hermoso said Friday.

Rubiales has remained defiant, claiming the kiss was consensual.

"Do you think this (incident) is so serious that I should go, after the best management in the history of Spanish football?" Rubiales said. "Let me tell you: I'm not going to resign. I'm not going to resign. I'm not going to resign."

So far, Rubiales has the backing of Spain's soccer federation, which said Friday that he did nothing wrong and that Hermoso has changed her account of the incident. It also is threatening legal action in the matter.

Hermoso, 33, said Friday that the federation had pressured her into making an initial statement "that had little or nothing to do with my feelings."

On Friday, all 23 players who won the World Cup with Spain -- backed by more than 50 other female soccer players -- signed a statement vowing they won't represent the nation again until Rubiales is refused.

--Field Level Media

MORE:

‘I am human too’: Sundowns coach Mokwena admits jibes are painful

Rulani Mokwena started his post-match press conference at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday evening in high spirits after Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
2 days ago

I don’t see any team stopping them: Lovers Mohlala has all the love for Sundowns

There is still a long way to go in the DStv Premiership campaign, but former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lovers Mohlala doesn’t see any team stopping ...
Sport
1 day ago

Majority of Kaizer Chiefs fans aren't hooligans: Bobby Motaung

While it is becoming a habit for Kaizer Chiefs supporters to throw missiles at their coaches, Bobby Motaung, the club’s manager, is adamant only a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Exciting Maswanganyi thrills Pirates coach Jose Riveiro

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is excited about the progress of new signing Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi who has been a revelation since his ...
Sport
7 hours ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Pule Mmodi scores a brace as Chiefs get off the mark in the league Soccer
  2. Fernandes seals comeback win for Man Utd over Forest, Arsenal held to draw by ... Soccer
  3. Boks flyhalf Elton Jantjies wants B sample to be tested after positive result ... Rugby
  4. Fifa suspends Spain federation president for kissing player Soccer
  5. Verstappen on pole in Zandvoort for a third year in a row Motorsport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure