Fifa suspends Spain federation president for kissing player

Fifa suspended Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales for at least 90 days after he refused to step down following his unsolicited kiss of player Jenni Hermoso after the Women's World Cup final.

Rubiales, 46, is banned from soccer-related activities at the national and international level. He also is to refrain from attempting to contact Hermoso or any parties close to her.

Also Saturday, Spain's National Sports Council filed a formal complaint against him with a court that hears sports-related cases.

"We are ready for this to be the #MeToo of Spanish football and for this to be a change," the group's head, Victor Francos Diaz, said Friday, per The New York Times.

FIFA, soccer's world governing body, opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales on Thursday. Rubiales refused to resign, saying on Friday that the kiss was "mutual and with consent."