“I think we need more support from corporates. They need to come on board, join Sasol (Banyana) and Hollywoodbets (national women's league) for always being there for women. But we need more (sponsors) so young girls can be inspired to choose sport as their career,” said Dlamini.
“The more you see women on our screens the better. We need to be broadcast more everywhere so that people can keep track of every player. It's also fair that other people are well known for their great work no matter where they're from.”
Dlamini didn't feature in any of the four Banyana games at the World Cup and it was speculated she might have fallen out of favour with coach Desiree Ellis who preferred Kaylin Swart in goals.
The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper, who was in goals when Banyana won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last year, dismissed allegations she might have been unfairly overlooked at the World Cup.
“First, I play a team sport and I had to play my part in being in a team environment,” she said.
'Get behind women's sport,' Banyana goalie Andile Dlamini urges business
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has called on corporates to get behind the idea of South Africa forming a professional women's football league after the strides Banyana made at the recent Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Banyana became the first South African side to qualify for the knockout stages of the global showpiece after their historic 3-2 win over Italy in their final group match in Wellington earlier this month.
Cricket SA announced the formation of a professional league for women's cricket on Wednesday and the SA Football Association has been urged by sports minister Zizi Kodwa to follow suit.
Dlamini said it's a dream for every sportswoman to participate in a professional set-up where their only focus will be to harness their skills knowing every other aspect is taken care of.
“I think we need more support from corporates. They need to come on board, join Sasol (Banyana) and Hollywoodbets (national women's league) for always being there for women. But we need more (sponsors) so young girls can be inspired to choose sport as their career,” said Dlamini.
“The more you see women on our screens the better. We need to be broadcast more everywhere so that people can keep track of every player. It's also fair that other people are well known for their great work no matter where they're from.”
Dlamini didn't feature in any of the four Banyana games at the World Cup and it was speculated she might have fallen out of favour with coach Desiree Ellis who preferred Kaylin Swart in goals.
The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper, who was in goals when Banyana won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco last year, dismissed allegations she might have been unfairly overlooked at the World Cup.
“First, I play a team sport and I had to play my part in being in a team environment,” she said.
“If it is that I need to sing, I sing. If it means that I'm being given an opportunity to play, I play. If I'm not playing I need to support whoever is playing. That's my role.”
Dlamini added she's not the only Banyana player who sat on the bench and needed to support those on the field during the World Cup.
“There a lot of other players who supported the team exceptionally well while they were not playing. We're a team and in a team environment you need your teammates more than anything, and I needed to be that.”
Banyana are scheduled to play the 2019 World Cup champions, the US, in Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on September 21 and in Chicago at Soldier Field on September 24 in what will be their first friendlies since the World Cup.
READ MORE
DAVID ISAACSON | Silent brain drain weakens SA sport, even amid efforts to grow it
'I needed to be strong for others': Banyana keeper Dlamini on being benched at World Cup
Pro women's league, and more needed for Banyana's success
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa threatens legislation to enforce pay parity
WATCH | Zizi Kodwa hosts Banyana Banyana and Spar Proteas
Banyana star Kgatlana blasts Safa for pre-World Cup Tsakane Stadium debacle
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos