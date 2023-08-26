Sterling deserves 'full credit' for return to form - Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino heaped praise on Raheem Sterling and said the England forward deserved "full credit" for returning to form after his dazzling two-goal display in Friday's 3-0 win over Luton Town in the Premier League.

Sterling has been one of the few bright spots for Chelsea in their opening 1-1 draw with Liverpool and last week's 3-1 loss to West Ham United, and he again looked back to his best as he helped Chelsea earn their first win under new boss Pochettino.

The 28-year-old has flourished under the Argentine coach, who took charge last month, having struggled to find consistent form for much of his time at Chelsea since his move from Manchester City in July last year.

"His commitment in the way he wants to contribute with the team, with his work ethic and quality, he deserves the full credit for his performance," Pochettino told reporters.

"I'm so pleased for him.