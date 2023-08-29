Soccer

Fifa World Cup bonuses ‘won’t be paid directly to Banyana players’: Monyepao

29 August 2023 - 15:49 By Sihle Ndebele
South African Football Association CEO Lydia Monyepao at a press conference at Safa House in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Tuesday.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Lydia Monyepao has dismissed reports Fifa will pay Banyana Banyana’s players who participated in the Women’s World Cup directly.

She said the world football governing body's payments will be given to associations to pay onto the players.

“Fifa doesn’t have a relationship with the players [but] they have a relationship with the member associations and it’s something they put clearly. So they’ll have to give us the money and we’ll distribute it,” Monyepao said at Safa House on Tuesday.

The CEO said Safa will distribute the money to the players immediately when Fifa transfers it. She onfirmed the association had already paid the players the bonuses from the combined R6m donated by the Motsepe Foundation and Ithuba National Lottery.

“Once the money is here, the money is gone [to the players]. Actually, last week we paid the players the monies we got from the Motsepe Foundation. It was R230,000 [per player] before tax — you can check with them [the players],” Monyepao said.

Quizzed when exactly Fifa os likely to make the transactions, she said: “I’ve been out of the country for sometime but I know there was correspondence on that — I will check and revert to you.”

Banyana reached the last 16 at this month's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, meaning each player will pocket $60,000 (about R1,097,000) from the Fifa incentive scheme.

