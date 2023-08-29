Fifa World Cup bonuses ‘won’t be paid directly to Banyana players’: Monyepao

The CEO said Safa will distribute the money to the players immediately when Fifa transfers it. She onfirmed the association had already paid the players the bonuses from the combined R6m donated by the Motsepe Foundation and Ithuba National Lottery.

“Once the money is here, the money is gone [to the players]. Actually, last week we paid the players the monies we got from the Motsepe Foundation. It was R230,000 [per player] before tax — you can check with them [the players],” Monyepao said.

Quizzed when exactly Fifa os likely to make the transactions, she said: “I’ve been out of the country for sometime but I know there was correspondence on that — I will check and revert to you.”

Banyana reached the last 16 at this month's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, meaning each player will pocket $60,000 (about R1,097,000) from the Fifa incentive scheme.