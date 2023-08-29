Safa names venue for Bafana matches against Namibia, DR Congo

Orlando Stadium has been revealed as the venue that will host Bafana Bafana's matches against Namibia and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) next month.

Bafana meet the two nations as part of their preparation for the start of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and the African Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast from January 13.

The Soweto venue was confirmed by South African Football Association (Safa) CEO Lydia Monyepao on Tuesday. Bafana meet Namibia on September 9 (3pm) and DRC on September 12 (5pm).