Kaizer Chiefs grind out welcome second win in succession at Stellies

Kaizer Chiefs ground out a second tough DStv Premiership win in succession, riding their luck with some chances against them and doing enough to edge 10-man Stellenbosch FC 2-0 at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night.

Pule Mmodi’s 51st-minute strike and substitute Christian Saile’s second in the 89th earned Chiefs, who began the 2023-2024 campaign under new head coach Molefi Ntseki with a draw and two defeats, a welcome second win in the space of five days after beating AmaZulu 3-0 at home on Saturday.

Stellenbosch were reduced to 10 men when Devon Titus received a second booking in the 55th.

Stellenbosch edged the opening half. They pried openings early on, Iqraam Rayners miscuing high and Andre de Jong striking tamely at Brandon Petersen.