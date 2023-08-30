Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs grind out welcome second win in succession at Stellies

30 August 2023 - 21:24 By Marc Strydom
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Deano van Rooyen of Stellenbosch FC tackles Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership match at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday night.
Deano van Rooyen of Stellenbosch FC tackles Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs in their DStv Premiership match at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday night.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs ground out a second tough DStv Premiership win in succession, riding their luck with some chances against them and doing enough to edge 10-man Stellenbosch FC 2-0 at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night.

Pule Mmodi’s 51st-minute strike and substitute Christian Saile’s second in the 89th earned Chiefs, who began the 2023-2024 campaign under new head coach Molefi Ntseki with a draw and two defeats, a welcome second win in the space of five days after beating AmaZulu 3-0 at home on Saturday.

Stellenbosch were reduced to 10 men when Devon Titus received a second booking in the 55th.

Stellenbosch edged the opening half. They pried openings early on, Iqraam Rayners miscuing high and Andre de Jong striking tamely at Brandon Petersen.

Devon Titus’s well-struck shot, with Chiefs’ defence increasingly ragged, forced a better falling save from Petersen in the 34th.

Chiefs came out with better forward momentum from the break.

Six minutes in, Mmodi played a one-two with Mdantsane and unleashed a 30m drive that left Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens no chance. It was the new signing from Golden Arrows' third goal in two games after a brace against AmaZulu.

In a further blow to the home team, Titus received a second yellow card from referee Thando Ndzandzeka for a studs-up challenge on Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

Stellenbosch had an excellent opportunity to level the score when Rayners brought down Deano van Rooyen’ cross from deep and shot, Petersen making a reflex save.

With the clock winding down, Mduduzi Tshabalala’s swinging free-kick from the left found fellow replacement Saile at far post to bury a header past Stephens.

READ MORE

Costa scores brace as awe-inspiring Sundowns just seem to get better

Lucas Ribeiro Costa scored a brace as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Polokwane City 2-0 at Polokwane's Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night to stretch ...
Sport
4 hours ago

'There's no Chiefs player who deserves to be in Bafana squad': Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said no Kaizer Chiefs player deserves to be in the national team as he announced his squad on Wednesday for next ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Mmodi and Kaizer Chiefs’ front-line can only get better, says Ntseki

Scoring a brace can only help Kaizer Chiefs’ new forward Pule Mmodi settle his nerves after his move to the big club, Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pule Mmodi scores a brace as Chiefs get off the mark in the league

Pule Mmodi scored a brace to give Kaizer Chiefs their first victory in the DStv Premiership in the 2023-2024 season after three previous attempts had ...
Sport
4 days ago

Rhuu changes his view on Chiefs and says they'll challenge Sundowns

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Lucas 'Rhuu' Radebe seems to have changed his view on how he sees his former club performing this season, saying ...
Sport
4 days ago

Majority of Kaizer Chiefs fans aren't hooligans: Bobby Motaung

While it is becoming a habit for Kaizer Chiefs supporters to throw missiles at their coaches, Bobby Motaung, the club’s manager, is adamant only a ...
Sport
6 days ago

With clean sheets and strikers who can’t stop scoring, Riveiro pleased with Pirates

With three back-to-back clean sheets and forwards that can’t stop scoring, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro couldn’t be happier with his charges.
Sport
9 hours ago

Lepasa and Maswanganyi strike again as on-fire Orlando Pirates slay City

Orlando Pirates put in a brilliant performance to add to Cape Town City's woes, Bucs notching a 2-0 DStv Premiership victory at Orlando Stadium on ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Rusty Proteas overwhelmed by clear thinking Australians Sport
  2. Boom in SA women’s sports and growth potential catching sponsors’ eyes Sport
  3. Kaizer Chiefs grind out welcome second win in succession at Stellies Soccer
  4. Blast from the past: Cloete on cloud nine after leaping to high jump gold Sport
  5. Costa scores brace as awe-inspiring Sundowns just seem to get better Soccer

Latest Videos

'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...
Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee the ...