Soccer

‘He is mature’: Pirates coach Riveiro is sure Lepasa will stay grounded

01 September 2023 - 13:50 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the press conference at PSL headquarters on August 31 2023.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during the press conference at PSL headquarters on August 31 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Zakhele Lepasa is mature enough not to allow all the recent hype and praise to distract him from his amazing goalscoring form, says Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro.  

Lepasa, 26, has been in excellent form for Riveiro’s men, scoring nine goals from seven matches this season in all competitions.  

The striker was strangely referred to as a “youngster” by a journalist, which stunned Riveiro during the MTN8 press conference at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) headquarters on Thursday.  

“I think he is 26 years old,” Riveiro responded.  

“He is a mature boy and I think he is showing he is on a different stage of his career and maturity is playing a big role.  

“The same way I always try to keep my feet on the ground, my team is pretty much the same as myself and we don’t think about what we got the last time.  

“We want to go to the next one to make sure that again we are the better team after the last whistle.  

“There’s no exception to the ones [players] who are performing to their best level right now.”  

Riveiro will need Lepasa and the rest of his team to be at their best when they face tricky Stellenbosch FC in the first leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Athlone Stadium on Sunday (3pm).  

Pirates kicked off their DStv Premiership campaign with a shocking 1-0 defeat to Stellies.  

Riveiro is eager to defend the first trophy he won after he joined the Sea Robbers at the beginning of last season.   

“Everyone in the team is really focused on this tournament because we have good memories together and we want to repeat it again with a good semifinal,” he said.  

“Like we have always said, we want to play in every final and to make it possible we have to play well against Stellenbosch on Sunday.”  

Despite their strong start to the season, beating Pirates, Stellies have lost their last two league outings to SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs grind out welcome second win in succession at Stellies

Kaizer Chiefs ground out a second tough DStv Premiership win in succession, riding their luck with some chances against them and doing enough to edge ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘I don’t know’: Bafana coach Broos on merits of Mailula’s move to MLS

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos appears not entirely happy that striker Cassius Mailula is playing football for Toronto FC in Major League Soccer ...
Sport
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Football president’s abuse of power cannot be swept under the rug

The Spanish football federation cannot be seen to condone the blatant chauvinism its defiant president has shown
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Spain promises bigger role for women in sport as Rubiales asked to resign

Spanish regional soccer chiefs demanded federation boss Luis Rubiales resign for grabbing and kissing World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso, as the ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. ‘He is mature’: Pirates coach Riveiro is sure Lepasa will stay grounded Soccer
  2. Boks in better position than four years ago, says assistant coach Stick Rugby
  3. CSA needs to invest in playing more provincial cricket, argues Domingo Sport
  4. Comrades Marathon confirms direction for next year's race Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Time for clear head as Western Province decide on the way ... Sport

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...