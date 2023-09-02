Soccer

Son hat-trick fires Tottenham to 5-2 win at Lyle Foster's Burnley

02 September 2023 - 19:34 By MARTYN HERMAN
Burnley's Lyle Foster in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven.
Image: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick - his first goals of the season - as his side demolished Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor on Saturday after the visitors had gone behind.

Burnley, still without a point, got a dream start when South Africa's Lyle Foster finished neatly in the fourth minute.

But Tottenham soon hit their stride and Son levelled in the 16th minute with a dinked finish before defender Cristian Romero's rasping shot gave the Londoners the lead in first-half stoppage time.

James Maddison made it 3-1 with a delightful curled finish in the 54th minute before Son struck twice in quick succession just past the hour mark to complete an emphatic win that put Tottenham second in the table on 10 points from four games.

Burnley grabbed a late consolation through Josh Brownhill.

A League Cup defeat by Fulham on penalties in midweek had knocked some of the early optimism surrounding Tottenham at the start of the Ange Postecoglou era.

But it returned in spades at Burnley as Postecoglou's side produced another free-flowing display with Son at the forefront.

The new club skipper lost his long-time strike partner Harry Kane on the eve of the season but showed he has already moved on with a superb performance.

Burnley actually started well and a fluent move down the left ended with Luca Koleosho showing great pace before cutting a ball back for Foster to stroke a shot past Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham were unruffled though and a long pass forward was controlled by Son who exchanged passes with Manor Solomon before delicately chipping the ball over keeper James Trafford.

Burnley had chances to restore their lead in a wide open game with Zeki Amdouni drilling a shot just wide but Tottenham were always a threat in attack.

They went ahead on the stroke of halftime as shots from Dejan Kulusevski and Pape Matar Sarr were blocked but the ball fell to Romero who blasted a right-foot shot home from the edge of the penalty area.

Burnley's expansive style cost them after the break and they were picked off. After the hosts lost the ball Tottenham's Destiny Udogie fed Maddison who curled home from 25 metres.

New signing Solomon, preferred to struggling Brazil striker Richarlison, got his second assist of the game when he teed up Son in the 63rd minute and Son was then played in by Pedro Porro to complete his hat-trick three minutes later. -Reuters

