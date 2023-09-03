Soccer

Arsenal leave it late to sink Manchester United

03 September 2023 - 20:16 By Martyn Herman
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their third goal in their Premier League win against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their third goal in their Premier League win against Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/David Klein

Goals deep in stoppage time by record signing Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus earned Arsenal a sensational 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Rice forced a shot in at the near post in the sixth minute of added time and Jesus then scored a sublime goal on the break to seal the three points.

United were left crestfallen especially as they had what they thought was a late winner scored by substitute Alejandro Garnacho ruled out for offside after a VAR video check.

Marcus Rashford gave United the lead against the run of play in the 27th minute, lashing home a shot after a counter-attack, but their joy did not last long though as Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal's equaliser less than a minute later.

Arsenal were awarded a penalty midway through the second period when Kai Havertz went down in the area but referee Anthony Taylor change his mind after checking a monitor.

Mikel Arteta's side have 10 points from four games with United on six after already losing twice. 

Reuters

READ MORE

Szoboszlai, Salah score as Liverpool ease past Villa

Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first goal for Liverpool and Mohamed Salah netted his seventh in seven games against Aston Villa as the hosts eased to ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Haaland hat-trick helps pacesetters Man City thrash Fulham 5-1

Manchester City's goalscoring machine Erling Haaland netted a second-half hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of Fulham on Saturday as the Premier League ...
Sport
1 day ago

Klopp praises fired-up Nunez after Liverpool comeback

Juergen Klopp gave credit to Darwin Nunez after the frustrated striker came off the bench to score twice helping 10-man Liverpool come from behind to ...
Sport
6 days ago

Lyle Foster ‘super-happy’ to score Burnley’s first goal back in EPL

Bafana Bafana emerging talent Lyle Foster had a bittersweet afternoon at Turf Moor on Sunday where he was “super-happy” to score Burnley’s first goal ...
Sport
6 days ago

Late Rodri winner fires Man City to top of table

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Sunday after Rodri scored an 88th-minute winner to ...
Sport
1 week ago

WATCH | Lyle Foster scores his first Premier League goal

Lyle Foster scored his first Premier League (EPL) goal in just his second match in the top flight but could not help Burnley avoid a 3-1 defeat ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. After record-smashing season Gerda Steyn sets sights on Olympic marathon Sport
  2. Orlando Pirates snatch last-gasp win against tough, 10-man Stellies Soccer
  3. Arsenal leave it late to sink Manchester United Soccer
  4. Lethargic Proteas suffer series sweep to aggressive Australians Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks outmuscle All Blacks to win third Test at Newlands Sport

Latest Videos

ActionSA leader slams NGO SERI after deadly Johannesburg CBD building fire
'We will stand our ground': Tshwane mayor post scuffle with EFF in Tshwane ...