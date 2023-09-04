Man United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal

Manchester United were extremely unlucky not to leave North London with a better result than Sunday's dramatic 3-1 stoppage-time loss to Arsenal said manager Erik ten Hag, who was left fuming after “everything went against” his team.

The match looked destined to end in a 1-1 draw before Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus scored for Arsenal deep in injury time.

United had thought they were en route to victory after Alejandro Garnacho found the net in the 88th minute, but it was ruled out by VAR for offside, a decision that had Ten Hag seething.