Man United’s Sancho says he’s been made a scapegoat after being dropped

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho said he had been unfairly made a “scapegoat” after his manager Erik ten Hag claimed he had been left out of the squad to face Arsenal on Sunday because of poor training performance.

Sancho was a surprise omission for United's dramatic 3-1 stoppage-time Premier League loss to Arsenal that dropped them to 11th in the table.

“On his performance on training we didn't select him,” Ten Hag said, when asked about Sancho's absence from the travelling squad.