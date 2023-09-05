Soccer

‘He taught me the power of silence’: Irvin Khoza on Pirates coach Jose Riveiro

06 September 2023 - 08:05 By Sithembiso Dindi
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Orlando Pirates and Premier Soccer League chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has commended Bucs' tactician, Spaniard Jose Riveiro, for his work ethic.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates chair Irvin Khoza says he has learnt a valuable lesson from Bucs' unassuming tactician from Spain Jose Riveiro.

Riveiro, who arrived in South Africa ahead of last season as an unknown quantity to lead one of the biggest clubs on the continent, has been instrumental in changing Pirates' fortunes around.

The 47-year-old coach won two trophies, MTN8 and Nedbank Cup, and also led the Buccaneers back to the Caf Champions League in his maiden season in the DStv Premiership by finishing second to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Riveiro is on the verge of booking his place in the MTN8 final again after winning Saturday's semifinal first leg 2-1 against Stellenbosch FC away from home.   

Khoza praised the Spaniard for his quiet manner, and allowing his work to do the talk for him.

"He taught me what I now talk about, the power of silence," Khoza said.

"You can see he is a modest person, he doesn’t talk much. And I remember talking about it — work hard in silence and let the result be your success.

"He is a hard worker behind the scenes, but you won’t see it because he is of a demeanour that is belying his fortitude, his attitude in his work ethics."

Khoza said this during the handing over of a multipurpose sports court to Lofentse Girls High School by Nedbank and Pirates in Orlando on Tuesday.

The school was chosen as a beneficiary by Pirates as the 2023 Nedbank champions.

The court was named after Pitso Mosimane, one of the most successful coaches in Africa, as he was the ambassador of the tournament last season.

Nedbank group executive for group marketing and corporate affairs Khensani Nobanda said the court cost R2m to build.

The banking giants have committed to revamping another sports field at the school, which is currently not in good condition.

TimesLIVE

