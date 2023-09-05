‘He taught me the power of silence’: Irvin Khoza on Pirates coach Jose Riveiro

Orlando Pirates chair Irvin Khoza says he has learnt a valuable lesson from Bucs' unassuming tactician from Spain Jose Riveiro.

Riveiro, who arrived in South Africa ahead of last season as an unknown quantity to lead one of the biggest clubs on the continent, has been instrumental in changing Pirates' fortunes around.

The 47-year-old coach won two trophies, MTN8 and Nedbank Cup, and also led the Buccaneers back to the Caf Champions League in his maiden season in the DStv Premiership by finishing second to champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Riveiro is on the verge of booking his place in the MTN8 final again after winning Saturday's semifinal first leg 2-1 against Stellenbosch FC away from home.

Khoza praised the Spaniard for his quiet manner, and allowing his work to do the talk for him.