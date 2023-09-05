Soccer

Spain’s World Cup-winning women’s team coach Vilda fired amid kiss furore

05 September 2023 - 16:42 By Fernando Kallas and Inti Landauro
Jorge Vilda, head coach of Spain, celebrates after the team's victory in the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydneyon August 20 2023. Vilda has been sacked.
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Spain's football federation (RFEF) has sacked Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women's team, as part of the fallout caused by the kiss on the lips on player Jenni Hermoso by its president, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

A new board formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA over the allegedly non-consensual kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago has terminated Vilda's contract, the source said.

The scandal involving Rubiales has quickly spiralled into a national debate over women's rights and sexist behaviour.

Considered a close ally of Rubiales, Vilda had been under fire since last year after 15 players staged a mutiny calling for his resignation because of his inadequate coaching methods and calling for conditions to match those of the men's squad.

Most of the players involved were cut out of the squad even as some demands were met.

Danae Boronat, a sports presenter who interviewed Spain's leading female players for her book Don’t Call Them Girls, Call Them Footballers, said players accused Vilda of micromanaging, such as instructing senior players what to say in interviews.

Vilda and Luis de La Fuente, the men's national team manager, applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign on August 25 but later issued statements condemning his behaviour. 

Reuters

