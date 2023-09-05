Spain’s World Cup-winning women’s team coach Vilda fired amid kiss furore

Spain's football federation (RFEF) has sacked Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women's team, as part of the fallout caused by the kiss on the lips on player Jenni Hermoso by its president, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

A new board formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA over the allegedly non-consensual kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago has terminated Vilda's contract, the source said.

The scandal involving Rubiales has quickly spiralled into a national debate over women's rights and sexist behaviour.