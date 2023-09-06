Soccer

Banyana out to prove World Cup performance was no fluke in the US

06 September 2023 - 18:22
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis during the squad announcement at the SABC Studios on Wednesday. South Africa will play against the US in two matches in Cincinnati on September 21 and in Chicago on September 24.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana are looking to use their two international friendly matches against world powerhouse the US to prove their record-setting performance at the Women’s Fifa World Cup was no fluke.    

South Africa regroup for the first time since the global showpiece in Australasia last month, where they reached the last-16.

They play against the US - who, as tournament favourites, had a disappointing World Cup, also exiting in the second round - in two matches in Cincinnati on September 21 and in Chicago on September 24.   

The US have dropped in the Fifa rankings from first to third place, while Banyana climbed to 45th, their highest ranking ever.      

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis wants a strong performance from her players to maintain their place among some of the top teams in the world.    

"It really gives us a boost," Ellis said. "We know that when we play against better-ranked countries, we have to get positive results to also increase our rankings.    

"This team has shown at the World Cup that they can mix it with the best."   

After their poor showing down under, the US have made changes to their technical team, with Twila Kilgore named as interim head coach after the exit of Vlatko Andonovski. 

"They may have not won the World Cup but for me they are still ranked up there with the best," Ellis said.    

"Every team goes through a bit of a transition period. And playing at home, and after the World Cup, the fans weren’t happy, so the players will want to go out and put on a performance.    

"That will motivate our players to put in a similar performance to get a positive result.    

Ellis announced her squad of 23 players for the US trip. Banyana will be without captain Refiloe Jane and Bambanani Mbane, who are still nursing injuries from the World Cup.

Banyana squad

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Kebotseng Moletsane

Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Lebohang Ramalepe, Tiisetso Makhubela, Noko Matlou, Bongeka Gamede, Lonathemba Mhlongo

Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana, Sinoxolo Cesane, Sibulele Holweni, Linda Motlhalo, Nomvula Kgoale, Robyn Moodaly

Forwards: Jermaine Seoposenwe, Thembi Kgatlana, Noxolo Cesane, Melinda Kgadiete, Wendy Shongwe, Hildah Magaia, Gabriela Salgado

