Soccer

Lyle Foster has shown SA can still produce players for the top level: Percy Tau

07 September 2023 - 15:20
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Lyle Foster during a Bafana Bafana training session at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg this week.
Lyle Foster during a Bafana Bafana training session at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg this week.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana vice-captain Percy Tau says Lyle Foster’s impressive start to life in the English Premier League (EPL) with newcomers Burnley shows South Africa can still produce players fit for top-class European leagues.

Foster, 23, has scored two goals in three matches against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur and Al Ahly forward Tau, who had an unsuccessful spell with Brighton & Hove Albion, said the former Orlando Pirates striker is on the right track. 

“Lyle is my boy and I spent three hours with him in Belgium just talking and sharing my experiences with him. I am proud to see him do so well, I feel like he deserves to be in that space,” Tau said.

“It is a good platform to show them in Europe that we still have the quality to play in the EPL. He must just keep growing and learning. He also has [Burnley manager] Vincent Kompany there with him and hopefully they will make a great relationship. I am proud of him and I just want to see him keep growing.” 

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos must feel like a kid in a candy shop surveying the stocks in his attacking department ahead of the international friendly matches against Namibia on Saturday (3pm) and Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday (5pm), both at Orlando Stadium. 

His leading attackers — Tau, Foster, Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Lebogang Mothiba (Strasbourg, France) and Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus) — have all been in good form. 

Tau said it bodes well for Broos and Bafana with the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in November and Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast in January and February fast approaching. 

“We need these players to come to the national team confident so we don’t go into any game lacking in confidence,” Tau said on Thursday. 

“We need these players to be doing well for their teams so that they will help us [Bafana] win games for the national team.

“In the past, that was the secret for Bafana — even before the [hosting of the 2010] World Cup, most of the players were doing well abroad.” 

Broos has recalled Mothiba to the national team and Tau said the big France-based striker’s return will increase competition. 

“We haven’t seen Lebo in a long time and we missed him. I am happy he is doing well but it is not only him, Zakhele and the others are also doing well. 

“It is good to have that competition up front so we can get the goals but to find out which combinations work better leading up to Nations Cup and the World Cup qualifiers. 

“We have that time now to try to work together and see what works for all the players.”

READ MORE:

Bafana’s Foster, Mothiba, Lepasa can be potent weapon for Broos at Afcon

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo has two strikers competing at the highest club level and another who seemingly cannot stop scoring domestically
Sport
2 days ago

‘Mentality has improved’: Broos hails Bafana progress

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is hugely impressed with Bafana Bafana players' mentality, saying it has improved dramatically from a year ago.
Sport
1 day ago

SAZI HADEBE | For once a Bafana coach has the luxury of preparation matches

The six matches in the four remaining months of the year, gives one or two players a chance to force their way into the Afcon 2023 squad
Sport
19 hours ago

Broos calls Chiefs’ Pule Mmodi to replace Themba Zwane in Bafana squad

Kaizer Chiefs’ in-form winger Pule Mmodi has received a Bafana Bafana call-up among three players drafted by coach Hugo Broos after another spate of ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mothiba the ‘type of striker we don’t have’, says Broos as he names Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Wednesday announced a squad heavy with strikers for next month's friendlies, apparently keen to run the rule over ...
Sport
1 week ago

Lebo Mothiba named in Bafana squad, three Kaizer Chiefs players make cut

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named big Strasbourg striker Lebo Mothiba in his 36-player preliminary squad for next month’s friendlies against ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. SABC, MultiChoice agree on deal for public broadcaster to televise RWC matches Rugby
  2. Lyle Foster has shown SA can still produce players for the top level: Percy Tau Soccer
  3. Boks’ Snyman ready to go full heavy metal again Rugby
  4. Stars of the Rugby World Cup | Wonder wing Penaud ‘most exciting player in ... Rugby
  5. How a young, promising Bernard Parker slipped through Sundowns’ fingers Soccer

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...