African qualifier to go ahead in Marrakech despite deadly quake

Congo and Gambia's African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in Marrakech will go ahead as scheduled on Sunday despite the powerful earthquake that struck the city on Friday night, which has so far killed more than 1000 people and injured hundreds more.

However, Saturday's match between Morocco and Liberia in Agadir, some 260km away from the quake epicentre, has been postponed.

The Congo and Gambia squads spent the night sleeping beside their respective hotel pools after the magnitude 7.2 quake that struck in Morocco's High Atlas mountains and damaged buildings in nearby Marrakech. It was the country's deadliest tremor in more than six decades.

The coaches of both teams said their players had been traumatised by the event but had been told they must go ahead with their match.

Sunday’s Group G decider between Gambia and Congo is being played in Marrakech because Gambia do not have a suitable stadium for hosting international matches.

“We have been told our match on Sunday must go ahead. It’s quite strange that the Morocco game is off but ours is not,” Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet told Reuters.

Caf were asked for confirmation and comment but did not respond.