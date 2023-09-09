Soccer

Aubaas the only bright spark in an otherwise uninspiring Bafana friendly draw with Namibia

09 September 2023 - 17:15 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE AT ORLANDO STADIUM
Monnapule Saleng of South Africa and Ryan Nyambe of Namibia during the International friendly match at Orlando Stadium on September 09, 2023.
Monnapule Saleng of South Africa and Ryan Nyambe of Namibia during the International friendly match at Orlando Stadium on September 09, 2023.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wanted strong performances but unfortunately there were not many players in those green and yellow jerseys who fully impressed. 

Bafana were held to an uninspiring 0-0 draw in an international friendly by a modest Namibia side at Orlando Stadium in Soweto where he handed out four debuts.

Defender Thabiso Monyane, midfielders Grant Margeman and Mlungisi Mbunjana and attacker Kobamelo Kodisang ran out for the first time in Bafana colours. 

Looking at how the match unfolded, midfielder Aubaas, who has had a good start to his career at Mamelodi Sundowns, was possibly the only Bafana player who fully covered himself in glory. 

There were other players like Monyane, Veli Mothwa, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Monnapule Saleng who had their moments in the game but it was a largely lethargic performance by most of the players as they failed to respond to the call by coach Broos.

Broos, who is using this friendly match and the one against DR Congo on Tuesday at the same venue as part of preparations for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and next year’s Afcon, started with an unusual line-up.

Mothwa got a rare starting place between the poles with Ricardo Goss on the bench while number one and captain Ronwen Williams was given a break after his busy schedule with Sundowns.

The captain’s armband was the direction of Siyanda Xulu who was part of the defence that included Monyane, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Innocent Maela of Pirates. 

The defence were not really troubled by the Namibian attack made up of Deon Hotto, Betuel Mazeu, Manjana Limbondi who did not ask too many difficult questions. 

In the midfield, where action was mostly saturated throughout the afternoon, Broos went with Sphephelo Sithole, AubaasMargemanSaleng and Kodisang.

Broos led his attack with Burnley striker Lyle Foster, who has scored two goals in three matches in the English Premiership and he was supported by SalengKodisang from the outside.

At the beginning of the second half, Broos introduced returning French-based striker Lebo Mothiba for Foster, Grant Kekana came in for Xulu while Mbunjana was introduced for an ineffective Sithole. 

Namibia started the match with players who have intimate knowledge of South African football in the form of Lyod Kazapua of Chippa United, Ananias Gebhardt of Baroka, Riaan Hanamub of AmaZulu) and Hotto of Orlando Pirates. 

The first notable chance of the game came through Forster who forced his way into the Namibia penalty box from where laid the ball to Sithole and the tall midfielder was denied by Kazapua.

Bafana could have gone a goal down after 24 minutes but their blushes were saved by goalkeeper Mothwa who stretched full length to parry a close range shot by Tafari Tjiueza. 

After 40 minutes, Kazapua was called into action by Saleng and the stranded Namibian stopper cleared the ball with his outstretched legs for safety as Bafana went in search of the opener before the break.

Bafana continued to dominate chances and possession in the second half but they could not find the goal that could have brought excitement to the small but lively crowd.

