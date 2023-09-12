‘I expected more,’ Broos says of poor turnout for Bafana

Namibia were waiting for the outcome of the match between Cameroon and Burundi on Tuesday to know whether they had reached the finals in Ivory Coast, which would be a great achievement for them as they also participated alongside Bafana in Egypt in 2019.
Broos admitted his team has to play football that will entice people to watch them.
“I want to play every game before a full stadium, that's for sure,” said Broos after a handful of fans turned out for Saturday's game.
“Honestly, I expected there should more support because we've had good results [Bafana are unbeaten in nine matches]. But ja, maybe we have to play more good games before the public comes back. It will depend on us. If we are not playing good games and winning, I think it's difficult for the supporters to come to the stadium.
“OK, there was quite a number of supporters, but I honestly thought there could have been more.”
Image: Antonio Muchave
Bafana Bafana could have done with a better crowd at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, though those who did not attend did not miss much as the national team produced one of their more forgettable performances in a 0-0 draw against Namibia.
While his team did not set Orlando alight, Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who used the match to prepare for 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting in November and the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast next year, was disappointed at the turnout.
He will hope for a better turnout — though, given such a drab entrée on Saturday, and that midweek fixtures usually attract less support — when the South Africans host Democratic Republic of the Congo at the same venue in this month's second friendly on Tuesday (5pm).
Bafana dominated Saturday's encounter, winning 71% of possession and having 14 shots at goal with six on target, but still failed to find the net against neighbours who are holding their breath on the qualification for next year's Afcon.
Looking ahead to what should be a tougher game against the DRC, Broos said the approach will be same as against Namibia, as the purpose for him is not to win but test as many of his fringe players as possible.
“The DRC has a totally different style [compared with Namibia]. Again, we didn't look at it because it's a friendly. If it was a qualifier we'd look at them more.
“But it's for sure that those [Bafana players] who were not on the pitch [on Saturday] will be on Tuesday.
“It won't be a totally different team, but we'll make some changes.”
Bafana regulars, who include goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Percy Tau, Mothobi Mvala, Zakhele Lepasa and Mihlali Mayambela were among the players who were not used by Broos on Saturday.
