He has struggled for first team football at the Premier League side and was linked to a move away from Old Trafford in the close season.
“The first four weeks were hard because it was one game a week and the manager [ten Hag] didn't select me, but we have lots of games coming up and I am sure I will play lots of games,” he said.
In an Instagram post on Thursday, Maguire's mother Zoe slammed the abuse directed at her son.
“As a mum seeing the level of negative and abusive comments my son is receiving from some fans, pundits and the media is disgraceful and unacceptable,” she wrote.
“I was there in the stand as usual, it's not acceptable, what's been created over nothing.
“I understand in the football world there are ups and downs, positives and negatives, but what Harry receives has gone far beyond 'football'. For me, seeing him go through what he's going through is not OK.”
After the win over Scotland, England manager Gareth Southgate defended Maguire, saying the treatment he received from fans was “a joke”.
England's Maguire says he can handle the jeers after Scotland 'banter'
Image: REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo
