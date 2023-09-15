Soccer

Sundowns trump Burundian minnows to virtually book place in Champions League group stages

15 September 2023 - 17:26
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Lucas Ribeiro Costa celebrates scoring for Mamelodi Sundowns in their DStv Premiership match against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have virtually confirmed their spot in the Caf Champions League group stages after their convincing victory against Bumamuru of Burundi on Friday.    

The match was played at the Azam Complex Stadium in Tanzania as Burundi doesn’t have a venue that meets all the strict Caf requirements.    

Sundowns, last season’s semifinalist in the competition, defeated Bumamuru 4-0 in the first leg of the second round of the qualifiers in the East African country.    

Sundowns led 3-0 at halftime, thanks to a brace by Lucas Ribeiro and a goal from Lesiba Nku.   

Peter Shalulile also came off the bench to find the back of the net.    

The Premier Soccer League giants will host the Burundians in Pretoria for the second leg on Saturday, September 30, where the visitors will have a tough mission to overturn the heavy deficit if they are to proceed to the next round.

Sundowns have been tough to beat in Pretoria for a long time now. 

Sundowns opened the scoring after 12 minutes of play through Ribeiro and completed his brace on 37 minutes.    

Ribeiro’s second goal was quickly followed by Nku’s goal as the former Marumo Gallants star player found the back of the net four minutes later.    

Namibian sharpshooter Shalulile came off the bench and made an instant impact when he scored with 10 minutes left to play.    

The goal will be a big morale boost for Shalulile as he recently returned from a serious injury.   

All 16 winners of these two-leg rounds will proceed to the group stages of the competition.

