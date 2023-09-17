Soccer

SuperSport, Sekhukhune take strong positions in Confed ties

17 September 2023 - 09:16 By Marc Strydom
Thulani Hlatshwayo of Supersport United wins a header against Tshepo Maikano of Gaborone United in their Caf Confederation Cup second preliminary round match at the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana on Saturday night.
Image: Baagedi Setlhora/BackpagePix

Gaborone United grabbed a last-gasp equaliser and share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against SuperSport United in their opening, home leg of their Caf Confederation Cup second preliminary stage tie on Saturday night.

SuperSport's 21-year-old, promoted attacker Keenan Bezuidenhout gave them a 48th-minute lead just after coming on as a substitute at the break. Gaborone's Sheikh Sesay equalised in the eighth minute of added time for the Botswana club at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

The result gives Matsatsantsa an advantage from the crucial away goal going back to their home leg at Dobsonville Stadium on September 29.

Bezuidenhout will take confidence from his first goal for the club having made three substitutes' appearances in league and cup games since his promotion at the start of the season.

Also on Saturday night Sekhukhune United established a healthy lead, though did concede an away goal, with their 3-1 win against FC St Eloi Lupopo of Democratic Republic of Congo at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Sekuhukhune's Nigerian striker Chibuike Ohizu gave them a lead in the 11th minute that was quickly cancelled out by Jonathan Mokonzi's 13th-minute equaliser.

Strikes by midfielder Jamie Webber (40th) and DR Congolese defender Tresor Yamba (54th) restored the advantage to United, who travel to meet St Eloi again in the second leg at Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecôte in Kinshasa on October 1.

