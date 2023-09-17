Soccer

Ten years on, Galaxy coach Ramoreboli continues to haunt Orlando Pirates

17 September 2023 - 17:42
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli.
Image: BackpagePix

Ten years on, coach Morena Ramoreboli continues to haunt Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Orlando Pirates.

This after the South African coach, who is making a name for himself in Botswana, orchestrated another Bucs defeat when he led Jwaneng Galaxy to a perhaps crucial 1-0 win in the first leg of their Caf Champions League second preliminary round tie on Sunday.   

Zimbabwean forward Daniel Msendami scored the only goal in the 21st minute at Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone.

Many will remember the coach of the Botswana Premier League champions as the Bafana Bafana interim boss at this year's Cosafa Cup in Durban.

Going further back, the man from Free State was the coach who masterminded Pirates’ historic 4-1 defeat to an amateur team, Maluti FET College, in the Nedbank Cup in 2013.   

It seemed clear Jose Riveiro went into Sunday's game thinking about his team's midweek DStv Premiership clash against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, as he did not field his best team.

The coach made several changes, giving a chance to players who have not featured much this season.

In goal, Richard Ofori replaced Sipho Chaine with the likes of Cameroonian striker Souaibou Marou, new signing Lesedi Kapinga, Sandile Mthethwa, Kabelo Dlamini and skipper Innocent Maela getting to start. Pirates' top stars this campaign — such as in-form striker Zakhele Lepasa, Monnapule Saleng, Relebohile Mofokeng and Nkosinathi Sibisi — were rested.

The combination Riveiro put out looked nothing like the flowing Pirates of 2023-24, and they did not create a serious threat for Galaxy.

Sundowns trump Burundian minnows to virtually book place in Champions League group stages

Mamelodi Sundowns have virtually confirmed their spot in the Caf Champions League group stages after their convincing victory against Bumamuru of ...
Sport
2 days ago

The Botswana club dominated the Soweto giants for the better part of the first half, which saw them open the scoring through Msendemi.

Pirates took control of the game in the final 15 minutes of the opening half and created a few chances for players such as Kapinga and Marou, but without putting the ball in the back of the net.

While Bucs showed intent to find the equaliser in the second half by pressing the hosts, it was Galaxy who had more chances to score before the hour-mark.

Gift Moyo missed two glorious opportunities to put his side further ahead.

Galaxy will feel hard done by after the match officials' decision to rule Benson Mangolo’s goal on the hour offside. The player did not look offside with at least two Pirates players playing him on before he went on to beat Ofori.

Pirates continued to enjoy a good share of the possession but could not find the all-important away goal.

The Sea Robbers now need to win the second leg at Orlando on September 29 by a two-goal cushion to remain in the tournament.

