Soccer

‘It’s easy to land in this team’: Riveiro on Maswanganyi’s hot start at Pirates

19 September 2023 - 15:52
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Orlando Pirates attacker Patrick Maswanganyi during the DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has put the welcoming environment at the club down as the reason for the blistering start to the season by attacker Patrick Maswanganyi. 

Bucs' coach was speaking ahead of his team's big DStv Premiership clash of title contenders against Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Eyebrows were raised when Pirates signed Maswanganyi from SuperSport United in the off-season but the 25-year-old has quickly justified his recruitment with eye-catching performances in his seven outings. 

Riveiro said the striker was given confidence on arrival at the Buccaneers by his teammates. 

“I think it is the group of players — they are used to welcoming everybody in the right way. We have an objective as a group and we need everybody, so it’s easy to land here in this team,” the coach explained. 

“I think a [new] player can feel confidence from the beginning. The way of playing or the type of football you want to play will determine the profile you need.

“Depending on the environment, the player can be in a different level and Maswanganyi fits well in the way we want to play and the needs that we have as a team.” 

Maswanganyi’s arrival has added competition to Bucs' attacking department. 

“He is part of a group of excellent players and can play at that No 10 position,” Riveiro said.

“If you think about the No 10, No 8 [players] we have in the squad, the quality is high and he gives us more competition in that position. 

“He is making everybody around him perform better because of that competition.” 

Pirates are 11 points adrift of Premiership leaders and six-time successive champions Sundowns, even though they have two games in hand, and Riveiro says the result will not say whether they are in the race or not. 

Bucs are coming off a 1-0 Caf Champions League defeat away against Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of their second preliminary round tie in Gaborone, Botswana on Sunday.

“We want to go back to winning ways as soon as possible — it is nice to play against them [Sundowns] because it’s a challenge and it is extra motivation," Riveiro said.

We are Orlando Pirates and for the opponents is also special to come to Orlando Stadium and play against us in this game. I am sure it is going to be a good game for spectators and that’s what we are looking for.” 

