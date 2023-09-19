‘It’s easy to land in this team’: Riveiro on Maswanganyi’s hot start at Pirates

“If you think about the No 10, No 8 [players] we have in the squad, the quality is high and he gives us more competition in that position.

“He is making everybody around him perform better because of that competition.”

Pirates are 11 points adrift of Premiership leaders and six-time successive champions Sundowns, even though they have two games in hand, and Riveiro says the result will not say whether they are in the race or not.

Bucs are coming off a 1-0 Caf Champions League defeat away against Jwaneng Galaxy in the first leg of their second preliminary round tie in Gaborone, Botswana on Sunday.

“We want to go back to winning ways as soon as possible — it is nice to play against them [Sundowns] because it’s a challenge and it is extra motivation," Riveiro said.

We are Orlando Pirates and for the opponents is also special to come to Orlando Stadium and play against us in this game. I am sure it is going to be a good game for spectators and that’s what we are looking for.”