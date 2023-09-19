WATCH | Assist and red card for Lyle Foster as Burnley get first EPL draw

In the fourth minute of injury time Foster swung his elbow into the chest of substitute Richard Yates, which saw him red-carded in another VAR decision.

Foster, who has had a strong start to the season, starting all four league games and one in the League Cup and scoring twice for a losing team, now has the setback of a three-match suspension and he may have to fight to get his place back.

Burnley could feel they should have celebrated their first victory as the decision to disallow Foster's goal looked harsh, with referee Robert Jones deciding to rule it out after being invited by VAR to look at the pitchside monitor.

Berge got past Forest defender Scott McKenna all too easily before cutting the ball back for Foster but his arm brushed against the ball as he raced into the area.

“Even the defender who was in the duel with Sander didn't see anything,” Kompany told Sky Sports as he watched the incident back in slow motion.

“What do you want me to say? I really can't do anything about it, I don't feel anger I'm just proud of the team and the squad right now.”