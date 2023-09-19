Soccer

WATCH | Assist and red card for Lyle Foster as Burnley get first EPL draw

19 September 2023 - 08:13 By Marc Strydom and Reuters
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Burnley's Lyle Foster reacts to Nottingham Forest defender Richard Yates before being shown a red card by referee Robert Jones (not pictured) in the Premier League match at the City Ground in Nottingham on Monday night.
Burnley's Lyle Foster reacts to Nottingham Forest defender Richard Yates before being shown a red card by referee Robert Jones (not pictured) in the Premier League match at the City Ground in Nottingham on Monday night.
Image: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Lyle Forster provided the assist for Burnley’s goal then saw himself red-carded in a VAR decision after also having a goal overruled by the TV officials as the Clarets registered their first draw in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

Callum Hudson-Odoi struck an equaliser for Forest in the 61st-minute to deny promoted Burnley what would have been a welcome three points at the City Ground in Nottingham.

It has been a tough start for the Clarets back in the top-flight with three defeats going into Monday night’s game. But the point gained saw them at least move off bottom place, which is now occupied by Luton Town with four defeats from four.

And a draw away against eighth-placed Forest will be seen as a result to build on for Vincent Kompany’s men after a start to the season that saw them lose 3-0 against Manchester City, 3-1 against Aston Villa and 5-2 against Tottenham Hotspur.

Foster’s deft touch in the area, after a run and cross by left wing Luca Koleosho, teed up the strike from Zeki Amdouni that put Burnley ahead in the 41st minute.

After Hudson-Odoi’s leveller Burnley thought they had retaken the lead when Foster slotted from Sander Berge's low cross but the goal was disallowed by VAR for a harsh-looking handball against Berge.

In the fourth minute of injury time Foster swung his elbow into the chest of substitute Richard Yates, which saw him red-carded in another VAR decision.

Foster, who has had a strong start to the season, starting all four league games and one in the League Cup and scoring twice for a losing team, now has the setback of a three-match suspension and he may have to fight to get his place back.

Burnley could feel they should have celebrated their first victory as the decision to disallow Foster's goal looked harsh, with referee Robert Jones deciding to rule it out after being invited by VAR to look at the pitchside monitor.

Berge got past Forest defender Scott McKenna all too easily before cutting the ball back for Foster but his arm brushed against the ball as he raced into the area.

“Even the defender who was in the duel with Sander didn't see anything,” Kompany told Sky Sports as he watched the incident back in slow motion.

“What do you want me to say? I really can't do anything about it, I don't feel anger I'm just proud of the team and the squad right now.”

READ MORE

My father quit his job so I could chase this dream: Bafana star Lyle Foster

Lyle Foster’s face changes when he talks about the huge sacrifices his parents made so he could chase his football dreams.
Sport
6 days ago

Lyle Foster has shown SA can still produce players for the top level: Percy Tau

Bafana Bafana captain Percy Tau has spoken with pride about Lyle Foster’s impressive start to life in the English Premier League with newcomers ...
Sport
1 week ago

Bafana’s Foster, Mothiba, Lepasa can be potent weapon for Broos at Afcon

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo has two strikers competing at the highest club level and another who seemingly cannot stop scoring domestically
Sport
2 weeks ago

Bafana scorecard: who raised their hands and who spurned a chance to do so

With 2026 World Cup qualifiers and Africa Cup of Nations finals looming, we look at those who may and may not be in the running
Sport
5 days ago

Broos makes plea to South Africans after DRC fans outnumber Bafana’s

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has pleaded with South Africans to show support for the senior national team.
Sport
6 days ago

Aubaas only bright spark in otherwise uninspiring Bafana draw with Namibia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wanted strong performances but unfortunately there were not many players in those green and yellow jerseys who fully ...
Sport
1 week ago

Lyle Foster ‘super-happy’ to score Burnley’s first goal back in EPL

Bafana Bafana emerging talent Lyle Foster had a bittersweet afternoon at Turf Moor on Sunday where he was “super-happy” to score Burnley’s first goal ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Lyle Foster scores his first Premier League goal

Lyle Foster scored his first Premier League (EPL) goal in just his second match in the top flight but could not help Burnley avoid a 3-1 defeat ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Lyle Foster ‘grateful’ after impressive EPL debut against Man City

Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster said he was “grateful” for his Premier League debut, made against no less than last season's treble-winning European ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. WATCH | Assist and red card for Lyle Foster as Burnley get first EPL draw Soccer
  2. Etzebeth set for Paris run against Ireland, Pollard stays out Sport
  3. WXV tournament gold for SA women’s rugby: Boks coach Louis Koen Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro humbled by Irvin Khoza’s praises Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Boks fall on their swords against Japan in Brighton Sport

Latest Videos

Freak wave slams into KZN restaurant
'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial