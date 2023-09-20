“It is no secret they have had enormous success, they have done things right and their processes are paying off for them. We know what we have to do to surpass that level and we are in the right direction.”
‘It won’t be easy at Orlando’: Pirates and Sundowns in seismic clash
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
There was mutual respect from both sides in the build-up, but that will go out the window when Orlando Pirates take on Mamelodi Sundowns in their massive DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
The Buccaneers host their rivals in the Gauteng Derby hoping to move a few places up the ladder while the Brazilians will be out to continue their blistering start to the campaign by registering their seventh successive win.
Besides the obvious and important away win, Sundowns will also be gunning for a team milestone of equalling the top flight record for the longest unbeaten run of 31 games set by Kaizer Chiefs in 2005.
Pirates against Sundowns has earned a reputation as perhaps the most explosive fixture on the domestic calendar, the two teams' blend of player quality, ambition and emphasis on aggressive attacking with style often making for an action-packed affair. And both have been in form in 2023-24.
Bucs captain Innocent Maela said he is expecting a thrilling affair as his team aims to derail the six-time successive champions, who have won all six league games this campaign.
“Playing against them is always exciting. We know we are more than capable of beating anyone in this league,” he said.
“As much as we are saying they are a decent team, they also know they will be playing against a strong team.
“We are a confident team, we are a team that plays with aggression, plays with fluidity and is enjoyable to watch.
“It is going to be an exciting game where they also know it is not going to be easy at Orlando.”
Maela acknowledged Sundowns' dominance of the league for the past six years.
“It is no secret they have had enormous success, they have done things right and their processes are paying off for them. We know what we have to do to surpass that level and we are in the right direction.”
The Brazilians will be up against Pirates' on-form striker Zakhele Lepasa, who has netted 10 goals from eight matches in all competitions. Downs centreback Mosa Lebusa said they will have to guard against the Bafana Bafana star.
“He is in unbelievable form and it is good for the country but we will focus more on the team than individuals,” he said.
“We will try to make sure we cut the supply to him so he doesn’t get chances.
“It is nice to be tested by a player who is high on form. That will make your concentration level high. You have to be on your toes all the time. The whole team has to be on their toes.
“It is a big game and everyone in the team wants to play in a game like this and hopefully we will win.”
